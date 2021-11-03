Deebo Samuel Off to Historic Start; Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Deebo Samuel is off to a historic start in his third season with the San Francisco 49ers and his efforts aren't going unnoticed. Following his Week 8 outing against the Chicago Bears, Samuel earned his first-ever NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.
Samuel is coming off of a team-leading 171-yard outing, where he caught six of his targets, including a career-long 83-yard reception.
Sunday marked Samuel's fourth game with 100-or-more yards this season and the eighth of his career. He became the first member of the 49ers with at least 100 receiving yards in consecutive games since he accomplished the feat in Weeks 10 and 11 of the 2019 season.
Through seven games, the wideout has recorded a career-high 819 yards on 44 receptions and five-total touchdowns. Samuel's 819 receiving yards on the season are the most through seven games in franchise history. His 18.6 yards per reception are a career-high and currently ranks as the fourth-highest in the NFL.
His 117.0 receiving yards per game and 16.8 yards per touch currently lead the NFL. The wideout's 819 receiving yards through seven games are second in the NFL to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp and his all-purpose yards are the third most in the NFL (916).
Samuel is the first member of the 49ers to receive this honor since Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 14 of the 2019 season.