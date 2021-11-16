The Story Behind Deebo Samuel and the 49ers Viral Iced Out Chain

If you watched any of the San Francisco 49ers primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, you might have seen Deebo Samuel shining on both the field and the sideline.
Following his second touchdown of the night to extend San Francisco's lead 31-7 early in the fourth quarter, Samuel was handed a custom iced-out chain which has a more significant meaning in the 49ers locker room than just the flash and allure.
Despite being forced off the field due to injury in Week 1, cornerback Jason Verrett is still displaying his leadership and influence. Verrett purchased the jewels designed by Rafaello & Co. earlier in the season as a symbol to highlight a player who notched a noteworthy play. Since, the piece has donned the name of the "Game Changer" chain.
And during the 49ers Week 10 primetime victory over the Rams, Samuel was well deserving of the recognition.
"JV, he kind of got it for the team. Whenever you make a play, you put it on. So that's where it kind of came from," Samuel said postgame.
San Francisco's wideout was a perfect 5-for-5 on receptions for a team-high 97 yards and a score and added 36 yards on the ground on five carries and another score for a total of 133 all-purpose yards.
Samuel now has 979 receiving yards on the season, currently ranking second in the league in yards receiving behind Rams wideout Cooper Kupp (1,141). Samuel's 979 receiving yards on the season are the second-most through nine games in franchise history.
Samuel is also averaging an impressive 18.1 yards per catch.
If San Francisco can continue the momentum built in the primetime matchup, 49ers fans should be on the lookout for more players donning the diamond encrusted chain.