The Story Behind Deebo Samuel and the 49ers Viral Iced Out Chain

If you watched any of the San Francisco 49ers primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, you might have seen Deebo Samuel shining on both the field and the sideline.

Following his second touchdown of the night to extend San Francisco's lead 31-7 early in the fourth quarter, Samuel was handed a custom iced-out chain which has a more significant meaning in the 49ers locker room than just the flash and allure.

Despite being forced off the field due to injury in Week 1, cornerback Jason Verrett is still displaying his leadership and influence. Verrett purchased the jewels designed by Rafaello & Co. earlier in the season as a symbol to highlight a player who notched a noteworthy play. Since, the piece has donned the name of the "Game Changer" chain.