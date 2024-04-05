Morning Report: Dates Set for 49ers 2024 OTAs, Minicamp 🗞️

Examining the Top Position Groups of the 2024 NFL Draft Class

Less than a month stands between the next class of top-ranked college prospects and the start of their NFL careers. Whether it was at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, their college's pro day, a scouting visit, top 30 visit or straight from the tape, football front offices and draft analysts have taken a close look at the available talent in this upcoming draft class (and will continue to do so over the next few weeks). Positions of strength look different each year, and that ultimately affects the draft strategies the 32 clubs will utilize during the selection process.