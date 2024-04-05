 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: Dates Set for 49ers 2024 OTAs, Minicamp 🗞️

Apr 05, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 5th.

New and Notable

49ers 2024 Schedule for Offseason Workouts, OTAs and Minicamp 

The "offseason" isn't as long as it seems - while the San Francisco 49ers aren't suiting up for a game anytime soon, the team is less than two weeks away from the start of their offseason workout program. Per NFL guidelines, teams with returning head coaches can open up offseason workout programs on April 15th, and this first portion of workouts is part of a three-phase plan with specific parameters for player participation.

Learn More >>>

Best Players Available on NFL Network's 'Top 101 Free Agents of 2024'

The height of the free agency frenzy is in the rearview mirror for most teams as their primary focus shifts to the 2024 NFL Draft. While the last three-ish weeks have been about revamping teams with existing NFL talent, the selection process at the end of the month will bring in the top-ranked college talent to the rosters of all 32 clubs.

The San Francisco 49ers, who were incredibly active in the free agent market, added 11 new players (one via trade) since the start of the new league year. Most of San Francisco's moves during free agency helped address needs on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams with just two offensive playmakers, quarterback Joshua Dobbs and offensive lineman Brandon Parker signed.

Learn More >>>

Examining the Top Position Groups of the 2024 NFL Draft Class

Less than a month stands between the next class of top-ranked college prospects and the start of their NFL careers. Whether it was at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, their college's pro day, a scouting visit, top 30 visit or straight from the tape, football front offices and draft analysts have taken a close look at the available talent in this upcoming draft class (and will continue to do so over the next few weeks). Positions of strength look different each year, and that ultimately affects the draft strategies the 32 clubs will utilize during the selection process.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: 49ers Newest Defensive Linemen

The 49ers spent a majority of their free agency efforts reconstructing their defensive line, and San Francisco's front four will have a new look in the upcoming season.

The departures of defensive linemen Arik Armstead, Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell, Javon Kinlaw and Sebastian Joseph-Day also came with the signings of four new players at the beginning of the new league year. The team agreed to deals with Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jordan Elliott and re-signed five-year veteran Kevin Givens. The 49ers also picked up free agents Raymond Johnson III and Earnest Brown IV earlier in February.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

2023 in Review: Best of George Kittle Gameday Fits 👔

Reviewing some of the best looks from San Francisco 49ers Tight end George Kittle throughout the 2023 season.

TE George Kittle
1 / 19

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 19

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 19

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 19

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
14 / 19

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 19

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Travel ✈️

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers Travel photos throughout the 2023 season.

T Trent Williams
1 / 24

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
3 / 24

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
5 / 24

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle
6 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
7 / 24

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 24

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
10 / 24

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
11 / 24

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
13 / 24

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
15 / 24

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Tight Ends
16 / 24

San Francisco 49ers Tight Ends

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL Nick Bosa
18 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
19 / 24

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 24

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
21 / 24

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
22 / 24

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
23 / 24

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis, TE Jake Tonges
24 / 24

TE Brayden Willis, TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: NFL Network Updates Top Free Agents List 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Get to Know the 49ers Newest Defensive Linemen 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Experts' Predictions on the 49ers First Round Draft Pick 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Kittle, Hufanga and Greenlaw 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Reviews Brock Purdy's Progression in Year 2 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Offseason Plans and Updates on Brandon Aiyuk 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Free Agency 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Learn More about the Newest 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Linebacker to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Welcome a New Round of Free Agents 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising