Morning Report: Check Out the 49ers 2024 Season Opponents 🗞️

Faithful, Help Arik Armstead Receive the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award! 🏅
San Francisco 49ers team captain and leader in the community Arik Armstead is up for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, and the Faithful can help him reach the honor.
The NFLPA Alan Page Community Award is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player. The award annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city and/or hometown. Fans can vote here to have a say in which of this season's NFLPA Community MVPs will be selected as the five finalists for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. As an award for the players and by the players, the winner will be determined out of the five finalists through a league-wide vote by their NFL peers.
49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Regular Season Comes to a Close
The San Francisco 49ers are turning their attention to the NFL playoffs with the regular season now officially in the books. And while the team and the world awaits to see which NFC team the 49ers will contend with in the Divisional Round, it's a great time to look ahead to the opponents San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with in the 2024 season.
Off the Field: 49ers Alumni Make the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 🏆
Congratulations are in order for San Francisco 49ers alumni Alex Smith, Randy Moss and Antonio Langham, who will all be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
"We are extremely proud to announce the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class," NFF Chairman Archie Manning said in a statement. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Enter NFL Playoffs as Top Team in the NFC
The San Francisco 49ers are one of two teams in the playoff picture that will not be playing during Super Wild Card Weekend. With the NFC's No. 1 seed secured in Week 17, the 49ers regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams didn't have the same high stakes atmosphere of past meetings for either team involved. San Francisco opted to rest starting quarterback Brock Purdy and had most healthy starters on snap counts, while the Rams sidelined quarterback Matthew Stafford and a slew of veteran playmakers. Los Angeles made out with the narrow, one-point victory to close out 2023, and after sitting on their postseason fate for the last week, the 49ers are now able to focus all their attention on the NFL Playoffs.
Arik Armstead Set to Return, Ferrell Expected to Miss Time; 3 Bye Week Takeaways
The San Francisco 49ers have officially entered postseason mode. While most playoff teams are prepping for Super Wild Card Weekend, the red and gold are taking advantage of the Bye that comes with being the NFC's No. 1 seed by getting healthy and logging practice reps. San Francisco will face the lowest-seeded team to emerge from the conference's three matchups this weekend. The only teams the 49ers are guaranteed not to see in the Divisional Round are the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.
Aiyuk, Pryor and Oliver Earn Top PFF Grades from #LARvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers closed out the regular season at home in a low stakes matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With both sides opting to rest their starting quarterbacks, it was Sam Darnold under center for the 49ers and Carson Wentz for the Rams, and at almost ever other position, the majority of the snaps were taken by rotational players, newcomers and younger members of each team. San Francisco fell short by a point in the finale and will end the 2023 season with a 12-5 record.
