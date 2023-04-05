Powered By

Morning Report: Brock Purdy Shares Injury Updates 

Apr 05, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, April 5th.

New and Notable

Brock Purdy Talks Offseason Surgery and Recovery with 'Robotic Arm'

Despite an initial delay to his offseason surgery, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially on the road to recovery. The 49ers seventh-round draft pick suffered a season-ending UCL tear in his throwing arm during the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo his repair surgery in late February, but swelling and inflammation to the arm pushed his procedure back to the start of the next month.

Learn More >>>

George Kittle's WrestleMania Cameo Goes Viral, Latest PFF Power Rankings | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Plays NBA 2K23 as Himself on Twitch 🎮

Deebo Samuel has found a way to stay competitive and interact with the Faithful in his downtime.

When the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver isn't putting in work on the field, he's likely eGaming. He often also livestreams his gaming sessions on Twitch, an interactive livestreaming service where streamers can connect directly with their audience.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Catches

Look back at some of the best catches throughout the 2022 season.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
5 / 44

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Tyler Kroft
6 / 44

TE Tyler Kroft

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
7 / 44

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 44

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 44

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
13 / 44

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
14 / 44

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
16 / 44

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
17 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
19 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
20 / 44

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
21 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
22 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Ben Wardern/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
23 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
24 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
25 / 44

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
26 / 44

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
27 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
28 / 44

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 44

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
30 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
31 / 44

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
32 / 44

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
33 / 44

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
34 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
35 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
36 / 44

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 44

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
38 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
39 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
40 / 44

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 44

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
42 / 44

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 44

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
44 / 44

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Fans at Home

Look back at some of the best fan photos at Levi's® Stadium throughout the 2022 season.

49ers Faithful
1 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 53

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 53

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 53

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 53

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
32 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
33 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
36 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam, 49ers Faithful
37 / 53

Sourdough Sam, 49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
39 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
40 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
41 / 53

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
42 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
43 / 53

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
44 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
45 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
46 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
47 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
48 / 53

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
49 / 53

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
50 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
51 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
52 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
53 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Land Near the Top in PFF Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Javon Hargrave Shares His Expectations for 2023

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: NFL Rule Changes and State of the 49ers QB Room

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest Safety

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on Brock Purdy

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Offensive Lineman to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest CB Isaiah Oliver

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest QB Sam Darnold

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Offensive Lineman to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign Tight End to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising