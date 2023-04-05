Morning Report: Brock Purdy Shares Injury Updates 

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
Brock Purdy Talks Offseason Surgery and Recovery with 'Robotic Arm'
Despite an initial delay to his offseason surgery, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially on the road to recovery. The 49ers seventh-round draft pick suffered a season-ending UCL tear in his throwing arm during the NFC Championship Game versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was originally scheduled to undergo his repair surgery in late February, but swelling and inflammation to the arm pushed his procedure back to the start of the next month.
George Kittle's WrestleMania Cameo Goes Viral, Latest PFF Power Rankings | 1st & 10
Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Plays NBA 2K23 as Himself on Twitch 🎮
Deebo Samuel has found a way to stay competitive and interact with the Faithful in his downtime.
When the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver isn't putting in work on the field, he's likely eGaming. He often also livestreams his gaming sessions on Twitch, an interactive livestreaming service where streamers can connect directly with their audience.
