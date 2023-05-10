Powered By

Morning Report: Bleacher Report Puts 49ers Defense No. 1

May 10, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 10th.

New and Notable

49ers Defense Ranked No. 1 after 2023 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into training camp similarly to the way they concluded the 2022 regular season - boasting the league's top-ranked defense. The No. 1 post-draft ranking comes from Bleacher Reporter NFL writer Kristopher Knox, who took into account various factors including proven production, overall talent, coaching, complementary players, skill sets and familiarity as he compared the defensive units of all 32 clubs.

Learn More >>>

49ers Set to Unveil Schedule on Thursday, May 11

The highly anticipated San Francisco 49ers 2023 regular season schedule will be released Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. PT.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: 49ers Shoot Spider-Man Webs to Tom Holland, Zendaya at Warriors Game 🕸

The biggest Bay Area stars have made appearances to Golden State Warriors games to support the blue and gold in their playoff run. A few Nor Cal celebrities have been seen supporting the Warriors including San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana, current players George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold and Marvel superstars Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Learn More >>>

49ers Foundation Adds African American Female Excellence as Nonprofit Partner

The 49ers Foundation announced the Oakland Unified School District's African American Female Excellence (AAFE) as a new legacy nonprofit partner, extending the Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth into Oakland and the East Bay for the first time. As a result of this long-term partnership, the 49ers Foundation will provide operating support and $100,000 of annual programmatic funding.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

We Gave Marcelino McCrary-Ball a Disposable Camera... Here’s What Happened 👀

Go behind-the-scenes with 49ers linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball.

General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
1 / 9

General Manager John Lynch, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Marcelino McCrary-Ball/49ers
Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
2 / 9

Linebackers Coach Johnny Holland, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Marcelino McCrary-Ball/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
3 / 9

DL Drake Jackson

Marcelino McCrary-Ball/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
4 / 9

TE Charlie Woerner

Marcelino McCrary-Ball/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
5 / 9

CB Samuel Womack III

Marcelino McCrary-Ball/49ers
LB Oren Burks
6 / 9

LB Oren Burks

Marcelino McCrary-Ball/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
7 / 9

OL Jake Brendel

Marcelino McCrary-Ball/49ers
T Trent Williams
8 / 9

T Trent Williams

Marcelino McCrary-Ball/49ers
S George Odum, CB Samuel Womack III
9 / 9

S George Odum, CB Samuel Womack III

Marcelino McCrary-Ball/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Three Players to One-Year Deals

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Tight End Cameron Latu

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Kicker Jake Moody

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Reviewing the Latest Coach and Roster Announcements

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Where Do 49ers Land in Updated NFL Power Rankings?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Rookie Ji'Ayir Brown

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Evaluating the Performances of the 49ers 2022 Draft Class

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know Heading into Draft Week

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising