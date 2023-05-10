Morning Report: Bleacher Report Puts 49ers Defense No. 1

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 10th.
New and Notable
49ers Defense Ranked No. 1 after 2023 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers are heading into training camp similarly to the way they concluded the 2022 regular season - boasting the league's top-ranked defense. The No. 1 post-draft ranking comes from Bleacher Reporter NFL writer Kristopher Knox, who took into account various factors including proven production, overall talent, coaching, complementary players, skill sets and familiarity as he compared the defensive units of all 32 clubs.
49ers Set to Unveil Schedule on Thursday, May 11
The highly anticipated San Francisco 49ers 2023 regular season schedule will be released Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. PT.
Off the Field: 49ers Shoot Spider-Man Webs to Tom Holland, Zendaya at Warriors Game 🕸
The biggest Bay Area stars have made appearances to Golden State Warriors games to support the blue and gold in their playoff run. A few Nor Cal celebrities have been seen supporting the Warriors including San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana, current players George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold and Marvel superstars Zendaya and Tom Holland.
49ers Foundation Adds African American Female Excellence as Nonprofit Partner
The 49ers Foundation announced the Oakland Unified School District's African American Female Excellence (AAFE) as a new legacy nonprofit partner, extending the Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth into Oakland and the East Bay for the first time. As a result of this long-term partnership, the 49ers Foundation will provide operating support and $100,000 of annual programmatic funding.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Go behind-the-scenes with 49ers linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball.