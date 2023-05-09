49ers Set to Unveil Schedule on Thursday, May 11

May 09, 2023 at 02:30 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The highly anticipated San Francisco 49ers 2023 regular season schedule will be released Thursday evening at 5:00 p.m. PT.

On Monday, the NFL confirmed the league-wide schedule release for May 11, and in addition, announced that matchups, dates and times for International Games, the Black Friday Game and select individual games will be dropped on Wednesday and Thursday prior to the full schedule launch.

Check back in at 49ers.com for exclusive schedule release articles and video content later in the week.

