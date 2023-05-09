49ers Defense Ranked No. 1 after 2023 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are heading into training camp similarly to the way they concluded the 2022 regular season - boasting the league's top-ranked defense. The No. 1 post-draft ranking comes from Bleacher Reporter NFL writer Kristopher Knox, who took into account various factors including proven production, overall talent, coaching, complementary players, skill sets and familiarity as he compared the defensive units of all 32 clubs.

The nod at No. 1 is a testament to the 49ers front office and their belief that a championship team is built around a formidable defense. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan continued to add premier talent this offseason through the signing of multiple defensive free agents and a majority of draft picks being spent on standout college football defenders. Notable additions include veteran defensive lineman Javon Hargrave in early March and safety Ji'Ayir Brown, who was selected in the third round, No. 99 overall. Hargrave had 11.0 sacks in 2022, and Brown was the only rookie in the NFL's 2023 class to rack up 10 interceptions over the last two seasons.

"We always talk about, to draft a player, you better have a vision for exactly what we expect this player to be and what is our plan to allow him to be that," Lynch said following the draft. "I thought we did a great job as a group for having that vision for each and every player and we made ourselves a better football team."

Despite finishing the season as the undisputed defensive leader, both Lynch and Shanahan have identified one area of improvement for the league's best defense. It's their hope to see production up front increase in 2023 and rival that of the 2019 Super Bowl LIV team.