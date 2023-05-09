Presented by

Off the Field: 49ers Shoot Spider-Man Webs to Tom Holland, Zendaya at Warriors Game 🕸

May 09, 2023 at 03:40 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The biggest Bay Area stars have made appearances to Golden State Warriors games to support the blue and gold in their playoff run.

A few Nor Cal celebrities have been seen supporting the Warriors including San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana, current players George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold and Marvel superstars Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Kittle, McCaffrey and Darnold have become the kings of the courtside, showing up to multiple Warriors games to cheer on Golden State during their playoff run.

"Good for those guys, it's awesome," general manager John Lynch said on KNBR. "I love the whole Bay Area vibe and it's fun that we all support each other."

With Kittle being a known Marvel super fan, how could he not have some fun with Holland and Zendaya, the on-screen and real-life couple of the new era Spider-Man movies?

During Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Conference Semifinals, Kittle and his teammates pretended to shoot Spider-Man webs out of their hands. The group was aiming up to Bay Area native Zendaya, who plays the character of Michelle a.k.a. 'MJ' and Holland who plays the titular role of Peter Parker.

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel's Ice Bath Conversation with Kevin Hart 🧊

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel joined comedian Kevin Hart for an ice bath and funny conversations about football.

news

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Joins Kelce Brothers on New Heights Podcast 🎧

Brock Purdy detailed his first year in the NFL from being drafted as Mr. Irrelevant to his offseason recovery and every defining moment in between.

news

Off the Field: 49ers Players Cheer on San Jose Earthquakes ⚽️

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Marcelino McCrary-Ball, Javon Kinlaw and Qwuantrezz Knight cheered on the San Jose Earthquakes in their match against Sporting Kansas City.

news

Off the Field: Trey Lance Shares Offseason Work with Patrick Mahomes 🏈

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have gone viral for sharing reps in a joint training session.

news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Plays NBA 2K23 as Himself on Twitch 🎮

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has become an active member on Twitch, balling out virtually on NBA 2K23.

news

Off the Field: Kyle Juszczyk Welcomes Home a New Puppy 🐾

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk shared to social media his newest family member, a Samoyed puppy named Pierogi.

news

Off the Field: Nick Bosa Talks Becoming a Leader on Richard Sherman Podcast 🎙

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa caught up with former teammate Richard Sherman and reflected on their time together in red and gold.

news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Joins 'Bussin' With The Boys' 🚌

Christian McCaffrey joined former NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.

news

Off the Field: Arik Armstead Details His Offseason Plans 🎙

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead joined "A Suite Life Podcast" to share his offseason plans, biggest goals and strongest motivators.

news

Off the Field: Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw Sit Courtside at Stanford Game 🏀

49ers quarterback Trey Lance and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw were spotted at Monday night's Stanford vs. UCLA women's basketball game.

news

Off the Field: Kittle Reveals Behind-the-Scenes to His NFL Honors Performance 🎤

George Kittle shared the process behind singing a Kelly Clarkson song at NFL Honors and the emotions he felt before taking the microphone.

Advertising