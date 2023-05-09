Off the Field: 49ers Shoot Spider-Man Webs to Tom Holland, Zendaya at Warriors Game 🕸

The biggest Bay Area stars have made appearances to Golden State Warriors games to support the blue and gold in their playoff run.
A few Nor Cal celebrities have been seen supporting the Warriors including San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana, current players George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold and Marvel superstars Zendaya and Tom Holland.
Kittle, McCaffrey and Darnold have become the kings of the courtside, showing up to multiple Warriors games to cheer on Golden State during their playoff run.
"Good for those guys, it's awesome," general manager John Lynch said on KNBR. "I love the whole Bay Area vibe and it's fun that we all support each other."
With Kittle being a known Marvel super fan, how could he not have some fun with Holland and Zendaya, the on-screen and real-life couple of the new era Spider-Man movies?
During Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Conference Semifinals, Kittle and his teammates pretended to shoot Spider-Man webs out of their hands. The group was aiming up to Bay Area native Zendaya, who plays the character of Michelle a.k.a. 'MJ' and Holland who plays the titular role of Peter Parker.