Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign Tight End to One-Year Deal

49ers Re-Sign TE Ross Dwelley; Sign S Myles Hartsfield
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal and signed S Myles Hartsfield to a one-year deal.
Moves Made by the 49ers Through the First Week of Free Agency
The start of the new league year brought with it lots of changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster. Originally slated to have 27 free agents hit the open market, the 49ers struck deals with long snapper Taybor Pepper, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Kevin Givens prior to the start of the free agency frenzy. Since March 15, ten more players have put pen to paper on contracts with San Francisco for 2023 and beyond, joining the 49ers from various teams across the league. Of those ten players signed during the NFL free agency period, five were a part of the 2022 53-man roster, including tight end Ross Dwelley, center Jake Brendel, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr.
5 Things to Know: Javon Hargrave
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal.
Hargrave attended South Carolina State University where he became an All-American defensive lineman and a two-time HBCU Defensive Player of the Year. While playing for South Carolina State, Hargrave tied an FCS record with 6.0 sacks in a 20-14 win over Bethune-Cookman in 2014.
