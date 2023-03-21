Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign Tight End to One-Year Deal

Mar 21, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, March 21st.

New and Notable

49ers Re-Sign TE Ross Dwelley; Sign S Myles Hartsfield

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal and signed S Myles Hartsfield to a one-year deal.

Learn More >>>

Moves Made by the 49ers Through the First Week of Free Agency

The start of the new league year brought with it lots of changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster. Originally slated to have 27 free agents hit the open market, the 49ers struck deals with long snapper Taybor Pepper, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz and defensive lineman Kevin Givens prior to the start of the free agency frenzy. Since March 15, ten more players have put pen to paper on contracts with San Francisco for 2023 and beyond, joining the 49ers from various teams across the league. Of those ten players signed during the NFL free agency period, five were a part of the 2022 53-man roster, including tight end Ross Dwelley, center Jake Brendel, defensive lineman T.Y. McGill, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: Javon Hargrave

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday that they have signed Javon Hargrave to a four-year deal.

Hargrave attended South Carolina State University where he became an All-American defensive lineman and a two-time HBCU Defensive Player of the Year. While playing for South Carolina State, Hargrave tied an FCS record with 6.0 sacks in a 20-14 win over Bethune-Cookman in 2014.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Touchdowns

Look back at some of the best touchdowns throughout the 2022 season.

TE George Kittle
1 / 40

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 40

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 40

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 40

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
6 / 40

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
7 / 40

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 40

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
9 / 40

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 40

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
12 / 40

RB Jordan Mason

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 40

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
15 / 40

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, QB Brock Purdy
17 / 40

RB Jordan Mason, QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 40

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
20 / 40

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks, TE George Kittle
22 / 40

OL Aaron Banks, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
23 / 40

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
24 / 40

LB Dre Greenlaw

Gerome Wright/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 40

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
26 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
27 / 40

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason, TE George Kittle
28 / 40

RB Jordan Mason, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 40

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
30 / 40

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
31 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
32 / 40

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
33 / 40

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
34 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
35 / 40

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
36 / 40

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
37 / 40

RB Elijah Mitchell

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
38 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
39 / 40

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
40 / 40

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: 49ers Enter Week 2 of Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Bolster Defense During Day 2 of Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Updates from the First Day of Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman Talk Becoming a Leader

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign DL to One-Year Extension

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Full List of NFL Draft Picks

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Offensive Lineman to Two-Year Extension

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Six 49ers Free Agents Ranked on PFF's Top 100 List

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Players to Watch Following 'Breakthrough' Sophomore Seasons

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: PFF Names Brandon Aiyuk to Top 25 WRs of 2022

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: John Lynch Praises Contributions of Young Players

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising