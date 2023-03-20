49ers Re-Sign TE Ross Dwelley; Sign S Myles Hartsfield

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has re-signed TE Ross Dwelley to a one-year deal and signed S Myles Hartsfield to a one-year deal.

Since signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Dwelley (6-5, 235) has appeared in 72 games (17 starts) and registered 43 receptions for 506 yards and five touchdowns. He has also appeared in seven postseason contests. Last season, Dwelley appeared in 12 games and finished with three receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

A 28-year-old native of El Dorado Hills, CA, Dwelley attended the University of San Diego where he appeared in 47 games (44 starts) and totaled 197 receptions for 2,305 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Hartsfield (5-11, 210) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent on April 27, 2020. In his three-year career with Carolina (2020-22), he has appeared in 41 games (19 starts) and registered 115 tackles, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and 1.0 sack.

In 2022, Hartsfield appeared in 15 games (10 starts) and recorded 58 tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.