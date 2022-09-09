Morning Report: 49ers Prep for Week 1 vs. Bears

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 9th.
New and Notable
Trey Lance Visits Patients to Support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month
During a month dedicated to childhood cancer awareness, San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance is doing his part to bring some joy to those affected by pediatric cancer. The second-year quarterback paid a visit to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital this week to spend time with the patients and staff ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.
"It's something that I always like to do," Lance said. "For me, it's just a humbling experience. It puts everything back into perspective, so it's something that I try to do as often as I can. It's cool for me that I get to bring a smile to little kids' faces, knowing that they're going through so much more than me. It keeps me grounded."
Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Week 1
The San Francisco 49ers travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 11. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Off the Field: Behind the Scenes of Team Photo Day 📸
The initial 53-man roster has been set and the team is now shifting their focus to Week 1 of the regular season.
Before the team's game preparations for their matchup against the Chicago Bears, every member of the San Francisco 49ers gathered on the practice field at the SAP Performance Facility to show off their smiles for the official team photo.
Check out what it took for San Francisco's crew to set up for the 49ers team photo day
All Fees on Us
Starting Thursday, September 8 at 10 am PT through Sunday, September 11 at 11:59 am PT, all 49ers single game ticket fees* are on us. Secure your seats here for big matchups at Levi's® Stadium, including the home opener versus the Seattle Seahawks.
* Limited inventory. All prices are subject to dynamic pricing. Primary tickets only. Resale tickets are not included. Tickets must be purchased through the 49ers club website.
Press Pass
Say Cheese
View the top images from the 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bears to kick off the 2022 regular season.
This Day In The Bay
September 9, 2012
On this day, San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers booted a 63-yard field goal to tie an NFL record.