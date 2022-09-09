Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Prep for Week 1 vs. Bears

Sep 09, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, September 9th.

New and Notable

Trey Lance Visits Patients to Support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

During a month dedicated to childhood cancer awareness, San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance is doing his part to bring some joy to those affected by pediatric cancer. The second-year quarterback paid a visit to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital this week to spend time with the patients and staff ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

"It's something that I always like to do," Lance said. "For me, it's just a humbling experience. It puts everything back into perspective, so it's something that I try to do as often as I can. It's cool for me that I get to bring a smile to little kids' faces, knowing that they're going through so much more than me. It keeps me grounded."

Read More >>>

Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Week 1

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 11. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Read More >>>

Off the Field: Behind the Scenes of Team Photo Day 📸

The initial 53-man roster has been set and the team is now shifting their focus to Week 1 of the regular season.

Before the team's game preparations for their matchup against the Chicago Bears, every member of the San Francisco 49ers gathered on the practice field at the SAP Performance Facility to show off their smiles for the official team photo.

Check out what it took for San Francisco's crew to set up for the 49ers team photo day

Read More >>>

All Fees on Us

Starting Thursday, September 8 at 10 am PT through Sunday, September 11 at 11:59 am PT, all 49ers single game ticket fees* are on us. Secure your seats here for big matchups at Levi's® Stadium, including the home opener versus the Seattle Seahawks.
* Limited inventory. All prices are subject to dynamic pricing. Primary tickets only. Resale tickets are not included. Tickets must be purchased through the 49ers club website.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Hit the Practice Field in Preparation for Week 1 vs. Chicago

View the top images from the 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bears to kick off the 2022 regular season.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 52

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
2 / 52

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
S George Odum
3 / 52

S George Odum

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
4 / 52

OL Jaylon Moore

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 52

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 52

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
7 / 52

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 52

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
9 / 52

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Jordan Willis
10 / 52

DL Jordan Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
11 / 52

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
12 / 52

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Hassan Ridgeway
13 / 52

DL Hassan Ridgeway

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, General Manager John Lynch
14 / 52

WR Deebo Samuel, General Manager John Lynch

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
15 / 52

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Jason Poe
16 / 52

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
17 / 52

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
18 / 52

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 52

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
20 / 52

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
21 / 52

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
22 / 52

DL Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Danny Gray
23 / 52

WR Danny Gray

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
24 / 52

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
25 / 52

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 52

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Akeem Spence
27 / 52

DL Akeem Spence

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
28 / 52

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
29 / 52

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
30 / 52

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
31 / 52

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
32 / 52

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
33 / 52

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
34 / 52

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
35 / 52

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr., DL Samson Ebukam
36 / 52

DL Kerry Hyder Jr., DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
37 / 52

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
38 / 52

DL Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
39 / 52

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
40 / 52
Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
41 / 52

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
42 / 52

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
43 / 52

DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
44 / 52

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu, LB Fred Warner, DL Kemoko Turay
45 / 52

DL Charles Omenihu, LB Fred Warner, DL Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
46 / 52

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
47 / 52

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
48 / 52

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
49 / 52

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jason Poe
50 / 52

OL Jason Poe

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
51 / 52

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
52 / 52

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

This Day In The Bay

September 9, 2012

On this day, San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers booted a 63-yard field goal to tie an NFL record.

Read More >>>

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Here Come The Captains!

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Ready For The Season Ahead

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: John Lynch Evaluates 49ers 2022 Roster

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Make New Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Finalize 53-Man Roster

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Welcome Familiar Faces Back to Practice

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Williams, Samuel Make Top 20 in NFL Countdown

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about the Preseason Finale

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Reduce Roster to 80, Make Other Moves

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Beat Packers 28-21 in Preseason Week 1

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: BY Gets Inducted into the HOF, 49ers Continue Camp

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising