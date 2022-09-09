Off the Field: Behind the Scenes of Team Photo Day 📸

Over 160 49ers members were included in the official team photo, including San Francisco's roster, coaching staff, team trainers and other team staff. In order to fit everyone in the photo, the 49ers photography crew spent multiple days assembling a steep bleacher set.

"You go nice and slow because you want to make sure that everything is sturdy and you don't have any problems," 49ers director of photography services Terrell Lloyd said. "You just want to make sure you've got every piece, every bolt, everything clamped down and you've tested, you've got your braces... there's hundreds of million of dollars on these frames and you don't want to have any accidents."

For Lloyd, his favorite part of team photo day is getting the entire team together in one spot.