Trey Lance Visits Patients to Support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

During a month dedicated to childhood cancer awareness, San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance is doing his part to bring some joy to those affected by pediatric cancer. The second-year quarterback paid a visit to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital this week to spend time with the patients and staff ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.
"It's something that I always like to do," Lance said. "For me, it's just a humbling experience. It puts everything back into perspective, so it's something that I try to do as often as I can. It's cool for me that I get to bring a smile to little kids' faces, knowing that they're going through so much more than me. It keeps me grounded."
While he was there, Lance autographed footballs and took pictures with patients of all ages. Shortly after his visit, the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital expressed their appreciation for the 49ers starting quarterback.
"Thank you #SanFrancisco @49ers Trey Lance for visiting us and bringing smiles to out patients and staff," the hospital wrote on Twitter. "We wish you lots of luck in the season opener on Sunday!"
In addition to his time spent at the hospital, Lance joined 31 other starting quarterbacks and retired NFL QBs in contributing a signed helmet to the annual Helmets for Heroes online auction. The online auction opened up Tuesday, Sept. 7 and will run through Sept. 14.
All proceeds benefit the Starr Children's Fund, which supports research efforts that impact the lives of pediatric cancer patients. The fund was established by legendary quarterback Bart Starr and his wife, Cherry Starr, in collaboration with the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation (VLCF).
