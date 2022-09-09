Trey Lance Visits Patients to Support Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month

During a month dedicated to childhood cancer awareness, San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance is doing his part to bring some joy to those affected by pediatric cancer. The second-year quarterback paid a visit to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital this week to spend time with the patients and staff ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

"It's something that I always like to do," Lance said. "For me, it's just a humbling experience. It puts everything back into perspective, so it's something that I try to do as often as I can. It's cool for me that I get to bring a smile to little kids' faces, knowing that they're going through so much more than me. It keeps me grounded."