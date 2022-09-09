Ways to Watch and Listen: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Week 1

Sep 08, 2022 at 05:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, September 11. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

FOX | 10:00 am PT
Broadcasters: Joe Davis (Play-by-Play), Daryl Johnston (Color Analyst) and Pam Oliver (Sideline Reporter)

See where the 49ers vs. Bears matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com

090722-Map-Week1

En Español: Puedes ver el partido por Fox Sports México

NFL+: Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Game Pass International: Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network.

For more ways to watch, click here.

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KNBR 680 and KNBR 104.5. In addition to full gameday coverage that includes a comprehensive live three-hour pregame show each week and full postgame coverage following each game broadcast, KNBR 680 and KNBR 104.5 The Bone will air unprecedented week-long coverage of the 49ers from training camp through the NFL playoffs to provide the most extensive up-to-the-minute coverage in the area.

Compass Media Networks

The live game will also be broadcast by Compass Media Networks with play-by-play commentator Mike Morgan and color analyst Chad Brown.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp/. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/esp/ y por Radio Fórmula con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

FOLLOW ALONG

San Francisco 49ers Live Blog

Live Blog: Fans can follow the game via the 49ers live blog for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Be part of the action by chatting on the live blog to share your live reactions, interact with fans across the world and get your questions about the game answered by 49ers Digital Media Coordinator Briana McDonald.

WATCH PARTY

Join the official 49ers watch party in San Francisco!

watch party

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Number of Home Openers vs. Chicago: 4

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 35-32-1

49ers Away Record vs. the Bears: Chicago leads the series 6-7

ABOUT EACH TEAM

San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to Watch: Trey Lance, Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa

Captains: Trent Williams, George Kittle, Fred Warner, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead

Chicago Bears

Head Coach: Matt Eberflus

Players to Watch: Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, David Montgomery

Captains: Cody Whitehair, Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn, Justin Fields

