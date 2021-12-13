Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Move Up to Sixth Seed in NFC

Dec 13, 2021 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 13.

New and Notable

49ers Make a Move in NFC Standings Following Week 14 Results

After a nail-biting overtime victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, the San Francisco 49ers have allowed themselves some breathing room in the NFC Wild Card race.

The 49ers opened the day occupying the seventh seed in the NFC. With the Washington Football Team (6-7) falling to the Dallas Cowboys (9-4) in the earlier window of Sunday's slate, the 49ers moved to the sixth seed in the postseason race.

Read More >>>

49ers Take Advantage of Bengals Early Mistakes in Overtime Thriller

It was another tale of two halves for the 49ers, who led their Week 14 outing against the Cincinnati Bengals for nearly the entirety of the contest prior to a fourth quarter comeback that forced San Francisco into its first overtime contest of the season.

San Francisco had its share of ups and downs but managed to rally in overtime to take the win on the road. The 49ers opened the day occupying the seventh seed in the NFC. With the Washington Football Team falling to the Dallas Cowboys in the earlier window of Sunday's slate, the 49ers moved to the sixth seed with an improved record of 7-6.

Here are a few takeaways from the game >>>

George Kittle Carries Team on his Back En Route to OT Victory vs. Bengals

George Kittle played a key role in the San Francisco 49ers securing a 26-23 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals. On Sunday, Kittle recorded 151 yards on 13 receptions and a touchdown in the passing game.

"George showed out today, he really did," quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. "When you have a guy like that you can lean on, it's a nice feeling as a quarterback."

Read More >>>

George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo Enter 49ers History Books With Win Over Bengals

It wasn't pretty, but the San Francisco 49ers got the job done in their 26-23 overtime finish against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the win, the 49ers improve their record to 7-6 on the season as they enter into the final stretch of the year with plenty of postseason implications on the line.

Here are a few notes and figures from the 49ers Week 14 road win:

  • The 49ers improved to 13-4 overall against the Bengals, including a 6-2 record on the road.
  • ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿'s six rushing touchdowns on the season make him the first player in the Super Bowl era, whose primary position is listed as wide receiver, to register five-or-more rushing touchdowns in a season.
  • ﻿Arden Key﻿ now has 4.0 sacks on the season, 7.0 in his career and 0.5 sacks in back-to-back games. He has recorded at least 0.5 sacks in five of his last six games.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Images (Week 14)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 14 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

75 for 75

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.

--

January 29, 1995

After waiting in the wings for several years behind Joe Montana, Steve Young seized the opportunity to display his skill on football's biggest stage. He performed flawlessly at Super Bowl XXIX, firing a record six touchdown passes in San Francisco's 49-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers.

Read more about Steve Young's Super Bowl XXIX performance >>>

Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.

Press Pass

Advertising