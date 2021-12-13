Morning Report: 49ers Move Up to Sixth Seed in NFC

49ers Take Advantage of Bengals Early Mistakes in Overtime Thriller

It was another tale of two halves for the 49ers, who led their Week 14 outing against the Cincinnati Bengals for nearly the entirety of the contest prior to a fourth quarter comeback that forced San Francisco into its first overtime contest of the season.

San Francisco had its share of ups and downs but managed to rally in overtime to take the win on the road. The 49ers opened the day occupying the seventh seed in the NFC. With the Washington Football Team falling to the Dallas Cowboys in the earlier window of Sunday's slate, the 49ers moved to the sixth seed with an improved record of 7-6.