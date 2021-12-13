George Kittle, Jimmy Garoppolo Enter 49ers History Books With Win Over Bengals

It wasn't pretty, but the San Francisco 49ers got the job done in their 26-23 overtime finish against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the win, the 49ers improve their record to 7-6 on the season as they enter into the final stretch of the year with plenty of postseason implications on the line.
Here are a few notes and figures from the 49ers Week 14 road win:
Team Notes
- The 49ers improved to 13-4 overall against the Bengals, including a 6-2 record on the road.
- San Francisco improved to 17-12-1 in regular season games that go to overtime.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 4-1 against the AFC North, including a 2-0 mark against Cincinnati.
- The 49ers defense finished with 5.0 sacks on the day, marking the most by the team in a single game since 11/24/19 vs. Green Bay Packers (5.0 sacks).
- San Francisco registered two fumble recoveries on special teams in the first half against the Bengals, marking the first game with two-or-more fumble recoveries on special teams in a half for the 49ers since 11/13/05 at Chicago Bears (two in first half).
Player Notes
- Kittle finished with 13 receptions for 151 yards and one touchdown. He now has a single-season career-high six touchdown receptions in 2021 and 20 in his career.
- He became the first tight end in NFL history to register 150-or-more receiving yards and one touchdown in back-to-back games and the first member of the 49ers to accomplish the feat since WR Terrell Owens in 2002 [171 yards at San Diego Chargers (11/17/02) and 166 yards vs. Philadelphia Eagles (11/25/02)].
- Kittle's 13 receptions mark the third time in his career he's hauled in 13-or-more receptions, which ranks tied for the third most in NFL history among tight ends.
Most Games with 13-or-More Receptions by a Tight End in NFL History
|Rank
|Player
|Games
|1t
|TE Zach Ertz
|4
|TE Jason Witten
|4
|3t
|TE George Kittle
|3
|TE Kellen Winslow Sr.
|3
- Kittle has now registered at least one touchdown reception in back-to-back games for the third time in his career.
- Kittle eclipsed 100 receiving yards in a single game for the third time this season and the 13th time in his career.
- He also surpassed 150 receiving yards in a single game for the fourth time in his career and the second time this season.
- With 151 receiving yards against the Bengals and 181 yards at the Seattle Seahawks (12/5/21), Kittle has registered over 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career and becomes the first 49ers tight end to do so since Eric Johnson in 2004 [113 yards vs. St. Louis Rams (10/3/04) and 162 yards vs. Arizona Cardinals (10/10/04)].
- Garoppolo completed 27-of-41 passing attempts for 296 yards and two touchdowns in Week 14.
- With 296 passing yards on the day, Garoppolo surpassed 10,000 passing yards as a member of the 49ers in the fewest games in franchise history.
Fastest To 10,000 Career Passing Yards in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Games
|1
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|43
|2
|Jeff Garcia
|44
|3
|Colin Kaepernick
|56
|4
|Alex Smith
|58
|5
|Joe Montana
|64
- Garoppolo also became 1-of-8 quarterbacks in franchise history to reach 10,000 passing yards (Joe Montana - 35,124; John Brodie - 31,548; Steve Young - 29,907; Jeff Garcia - 16,408; Y.A. Tittle - 16,016; Alex Smith - 14,280; Colin Kaepernick - 12,271).
- Samuel hauled in one reception for 22 yards while adding eight carries for 37 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He now has six rushing touchdowns on the season and 10 in his career.
- Samuel became the first member of the 49ers with at least one rushing touchdown in four-consecutive games played since running back Raheem Mostert accomplished the feat in Weeks 12-17 of 2019.
- His six rushing touchdowns on the season makes him the first player in the Super Bowl era, whose primary position is listed as wide receiver, to register five-or-more rushing touchdowns in a season.
- Samuel's 11 total touchdowns (5 receiving and 6 rushing) on the season are the most by a member of the 49ers since TE Vernon Davis had 13 in 2013.
- Aiyuk hauled in six receptions for 62 yards and one touchdown, scoring on a 12-yard pass from Garoppolo to end the game in overtime. His receiving touchdown marks his fourth of the season and the ninth of his career.
- Bosa registered three tackles and 2.0 sacks against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Bosa now has 14.0 sacks on the season and 23.0 in his career.
- Bosa's 14.0 sacks on the season are the most by a member of the 49ers since DL Aldon Smith had 19.5 sacks in 2012.
- Bosa has registered 2.0-or-more sacks in a game for the sixth time in his career and the fourth time this season.
- Al-Shaair registered 11 tackles and 1.0 sack, marking his first-career game with 1.0-or-more sacks. He now has 1.5 sacks in his career and at least 0.5 sack in back-to-back games.
Samson Ebukam and Arden Key
- Ebukam and Key split a sack against Burrow, with Ebukam adding a forced fumble on the play.
- Key now has 4.0 sacks on the season, 7.0 in his career and 0.5 sacks in back-to-back games. He has recorded at least 0.5 sacks in five of his last six games.
- Ebukam now has 1.5 sacks on the season and 15.5 in his career, seven career forced fumbles and one on the season.
- Williams registered seven tackles and 1.0 sack against Burrow. The sack marked Williams' first of the season and the seventh of his career.