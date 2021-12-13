George Kittle Carries Team on his Back En Route to OT Victory vs. Bengals

Kittle's performance over the last two weeks has made its way into NFL history books. In Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, the All-Pro tight end logged 181 yards on nine catches and two touchdowns. This Sunday, his 151-yard game made him the only tight end in the modern era with back-to-back games of at least 150 receiving yards.

"I know that when coach Shanahan calls my name I've just got to go out there and execute," said Kittle. "When you have that opportunity you've just got to make the play, and fortunately I made the play more than I didn't make it tonight."

Kittle has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in a single game for the third time this season and the 13th time in his career. He has also surpassed 150 receiving yards in a single game for the fourth time in his career and the second time this season.

On the year, Kittle has now amassed 757 yards and six touchdowns through 10 games. The tight end is just 243 yards shy of recording his third-career 1,000-yard season with four games left on the 49ers 2021 slate.