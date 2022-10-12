Morning Report: 49ers in Top 10 of the NFL Power Rankings

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 12th.
New and Notable
49ers Climb Higher, Cracking Top Five of NFL Power Rankings in Week 6
The San Francisco 49ers 37-15 rout of the Carolina Panthers cemented the team in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings heading into Week 6. The 49ers now find themselves in and around the top five of a few national outlets' rankings, up several spots from the previous week.
49ers Release Mack; Sign Defensive Tackle T.Y. McGill to Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers have released running back Marlon Mack. Additionally, the team has signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to the team's practice squad.
49ers Sign Tevin Coleman to Active Roster; Release QB
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has promoted RB Tevin Coleman to the active roster from the team's practice squad and signed RB Marlon Mack and K Sam Sloman to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released QB Kurt Benkert.
In the Community
Off the Field: 49ers Players Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention 💙
For the San Francisco 49ers second "Community Tuesday" of the 2022 season, a group of 19 49ers players joined owners Jenna York and Mara York to assemble 500 Find Your Anchor boxes.
Say Cheese
San Francisco 49ers players assembled Find Your Anchor boxes to send mental health and suicide prevention resources to community members in need.
View the best photos from the 49ers Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers.