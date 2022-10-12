Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers in Top 10 of the NFL Power Rankings

Oct 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 12th.

New and Notable

49ers Climb Higher, Cracking Top Five of NFL Power Rankings in Week 6

The San Francisco 49ers 37-15 rout of the Carolina Panthers cemented the team in the top 10 of the NFL power rankings heading into Week 6. The 49ers now find themselves in and around the top five of a few national outlets' rankings, up several spots from the previous week.

Read More >>>

49ers Release Mack; Sign Defensive Tackle T.Y. McGill to Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers have released running back Marlon Mack. Additionally, the team has signed defensive tackle T.Y. McGill to the team's practice squad.

Read More >>>

49ers Sign Tevin Coleman to Active Roster; Release QB

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has promoted RB Tevin Coleman to the active roster from the team's practice squad and signed RB Marlon Mack and K Sam Sloman to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released QB Kurt Benkert.

Read More >>>

In the Community

Off the Field: 49ers Players Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention 💙

For the San Francisco 49ers second "Community Tuesday" of the 2022 season, a group of 19 49ers players joined owners Jenna York and Mara York to assemble 500 Find Your Anchor boxes.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

San Francisco 49ers players assembled Find Your Anchor boxes to send mental health and suicide prevention resources to community members in need.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
2 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
3 / 30

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
4 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
5 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
DL Maurice Hurst, DL Kemoko Turay, OL Spencer Burford
6 / 30

DL Maurice Hurst, DL Kemoko Turay, OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 30

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
8 / 30

LB Oren Burks, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
9 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, OL Daniel Brunskill, LB Fred Warner
10 / 30

S Talanoa Hufanga, OL Daniel Brunskill, LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
11 / 30

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
12 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
13 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Oren Burks, DL Kemoko Turay
14 / 30

LB Oren Burks, DL Kemoko Turay

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
15 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
16 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
17 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
18 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 30

TE George Kittle

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
20 / 30

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
21 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
22 / 30

OL Spencer Burford

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, WR Malik Turner
24 / 30

DB Jimmie Ward, WR Malik Turner

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner
25 / 30

OL Jason Poe, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
26 / 30

DB Jimmie Ward

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
27 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
28 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
29 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event
30 / 30

49ers Players Participate in Suicide Prevention Event

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Best of: 49ers Take Down the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

View the best photos from the 49ers Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
1 / 49

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
2 / 49

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu, DL Samson Ebukam
3 / 49

DL Charles Omenihu, DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
4 / 49

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
5 / 49

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
6 / 49

DL Kemoko Turay

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
7 / 49

RB Tevin Coleman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
8 / 49

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
9 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, T Mike McGlinchey
10 / 49

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 49

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 49

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 49

TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
15 / 49

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
16 / 49

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
17 / 49

RB Tevin Coleman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
18 / 49

K Robbie Gould

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 49

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
20 / 49

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
21 / 49

RB Tevin Coleman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
22 / 49

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
23 / 49

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
24 / 49

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
25 / 49

DL Drake Jackson

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
26 / 49

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
27 / 49

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
28 / 49

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
29 / 49

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
30 / 49

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
31 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
32 / 49

RB Tevin Coleman

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey, OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Jake Brendel
33 / 49

T Mike McGlinchey, OL Daniel Brunskill, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr., FB Kyle Juszczyk
34 / 49

RB Jeff Wilson Jr., FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
35 / 49

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
36 / 49

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 49

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
38 / 49

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
39 / 49

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
40 / 49

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, CB Emmanuel Moseley
41 / 49

CB Charvarius Ward, CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
42 / 49

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
43 / 49

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
44 / 49

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
45 / 49

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
46 / 49

DL Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
47 / 49

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
48 / 49

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
49 / 49

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SFvsCAR

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Week 5 Win for the 49ers Against the Panthers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything you Need to Know About the Panthers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett Return to Practice

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Colton McKivitz and Arik Armstead

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Monday Night Win!

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Provides Updates Prior to 'MNF'

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Mitch Wishnowsky Announced as NFC Player of the Month

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Tight End George Kittle

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report:Jeff Wilson Jr. Sets New Career-Long Rush vs. Broncos

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup in Denver

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising