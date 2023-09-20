Powered By

Morning Report: 49ers Gear Up for Home Opener vs. the Giants

Sep 20, 2023 at 08:56 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, September 20th.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Stay Put at No. 1 Following #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers sit in the No. 1 spot in the NFL power rankings for a second-straight week. The team is coming off a gritty 30-23 win in SoCal over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 to improve to 2-0 on the year. The 49ers will have little time to enjoy the moment with a Thursday night home opener versus the New York Giants next on the schedule.

The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success

As Levi's® Stadium enters its 10th anniversary, the proud home of the San Francisco 49ers has grown to become one of the toughest places for opponents to play. And while the past decade has seen its share of ups and downs for the 49ers, one constant has remained – the unwavering support of the Faithful.

Shanahan and Purdy Break Down Short Week Ahead of Home Opener

The San Francisco 49ers upcoming "Thursday Night Football" game versus the New York Giants has the team on a sped up schedule for Week 3. Game prep began Tuesday with the typical practices replaced by walkthroughs to give the team enough time to recover from Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Bosa, Kinlaw and Kittle Round Out 49ers PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 to start the year after a gritty 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on the road. The entirety of the first half was a back and forth between the two teams, however, coming out of halftime, San Francisco was able to gain momentum thanks to a string of defensive plays in the third quarter. A third down stop by cornerback Isaiah Oliver to force the Rams first punt of the game followed by an interception by Oliver and a third down sack by All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner sparked the team's second half defensive rally.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

Verified Faithful: Saweetie, Keith Powers and More Attend 49ers vs. Rams

View photos of some of the team's famous fans at the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, presented by Levi's®.

Saweetie
1 / 10

Saweetie

Victor Aquino/49ers
Matt Bomer
2 / 10

Matt Bomer

Victor Aquino/49ers
JAUZ
3 / 10

JAUZ

Victor Aquino/49ers
Zach Piona
4 / 10

Zach Piona

Victor Aquino/49ers
Ronnie 2k
5 / 10

Ronnie 2k

Victor Aquino/49ers
Keith Powers
6 / 10

Keith Powers

Victor Aquino/49ers
ScHoolboy Q
7 / 10

ScHoolboy Q

Victor Aquino/49ers
Karri
8 / 10

Karri

Victor Aquino/49ers
Nicholai Perrett
9 / 10

Nicholai Perrett

Victor Aquino/49ers
Bankrol Hayden
10 / 10

Bankrol Hayden

Victor Aquino/49ers
 📣 49ers Faithful Ramp Up the Noise at SoFi Stadium

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's second game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams, presented by Intel.

49ers Faithful
1 / 10

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 10

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 10

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 10

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 10

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 10

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 10

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 10

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 10

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 10

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

