Morning Report: 49ers Gear Up for Home Opener vs. the Giants

Bosa, Kinlaw and Kittle Round Out 49ers PFF Top Performers in #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 to start the year after a gritty 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on the road. The entirety of the first half was a back and forth between the two teams, however, coming out of halftime, San Francisco was able to gain momentum thanks to a string of defensive plays in the third quarter. A third down stop by cornerback Isaiah Oliver to force the Rams first punt of the game followed by an interception by Oliver and a third down sack by All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner sparked the team's second half defensive rally.