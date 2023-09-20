Presented by

Shanahan and Purdy Break Down Short Week Ahead of Home Opener

Sep 19, 2023 at 05:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers upcoming "Thursday Night Football" game versus the New York Giants has the team on a sped up schedule for Week 3. Game prep began Tuesday with the typical practices replaced by walkthroughs to give the team enough time to recover from Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

"You feel extremely rushed. I saw the players a few hours ago, and it was the first time I saw them," Shanahan said. "I told them it was Wednesday morning and by the end of our first meeting, it was Thursday. That's how we explained it.

"Tomorrow morning is Friday but by 10 o'clock it's the day before the game. It's weird. We're throwing four days into two days, as a coaching staff we throw two days into one day."

Second-year quarterback ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ had similar feelings about the four-day work week.

"You have two days really," Purdy said. "For us today, you do your base, first, second down and third down, put it all together, go through a couple walkthroughs and meetings. You're just trying to pack everything in within a couple days and then get your body right to play on Thursday. It's different. The preparation is just more intense for both teams."

The short turnaround also creates a smaller window for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) to make progress through their respective injuries. Although technically there will be no full speed practices this week, both Aiyuk and Thomas will be listed as limited on Tuesday's practice participation report.

Giants Scouting Report

The Giants are one of nine playoff teams the 49ers will face in 2023, and despite their slow start, Shanahan and the 49ers aren't in the business of underestimating their opponent. The head coach highlighted Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' mobility as the biggest threat to San Francisco's defense.

"(He's a) huge challenge. It starts with his legs - anytime you have that speed and you can run the ball like he does," Shanahan said. "They're willing to run him. He's willing to run. He's physical when he runs. He has the skill set to run away from people.

"Anytime you have a quarterback like that, the challenge that does schematically, unlocking your defense and making you have to play a certain way is always a pain. Then, he has the ability to play in the pocket and beat you that way too. He's getting better each year."

While the 49ers will have to contend with a dual threat quarterback in Jones, the availability of New York's star running back Saquon Barkley remains unclear. The Giants RB suffered an ankle injury on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, and head coach Brian Daboll has yet to rule him out for Thursday night.

Related Content

news

The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success

The Faithful's dominance at Levi's® Stadium has made the field one of the most challenging places to play over the last two seasons.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Stay Put at No. 1 Following #SFvsLAR

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain ranked No. 1 headed into the team's Week 3 home opener.
news

Improved O-Line Play and Injury Statuses; Three Updates from Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49es head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Christian McCaffrey Nominated for Fedex Ground Player of Week 2

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey received back-to-back nominations for FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week.
news

49ers Secure Win No. 2 of 2023; Five Takeaways from #SFvsLAR

The San Francisco 49ers edged past the Rams 30-23 to lock down their second win of the regular season. 
news

A Tradition Fit for the Silver Screen: How Clelin Ferrell Prepares for Gameday

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell's pregame secret includes popcorn, nachos, hot dogs and ICEEs at the movie theater.
news

Shanahan Talks Rams Familiarity, Game Planning for Stafford and Donald

Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the challenge the Los Angeles Rams pose with Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald headlining the roster. 
news

Christian McCaffrey Wins Fedex Ground Player of Week 1

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won the vote for FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week 1. 
news

Brandon Aiyuk Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his two-touchdown performance against the Steelers.
news

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Surge to the Top Following #SFvsPIT

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers are ranked No. 1 headed into Week 2 of regular season.
news

49ers Head into Week 2 Injury Free; Three Updates from Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49es head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 30-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. 
Advertising