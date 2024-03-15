 Skip to main content
Morning Report: 49ers Fortify D-Line with Free Agency Signings 🗞️

Mar 15, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 15th.

New and Notable

49ers Acquire DL in Trade with Texans; Sign Three Free Agents

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have acquired DL Maliek Collins from the Houston Texans in exchange for the first of the team's two 2024 seventh-round draft picks and signed DL Jordan Elliott and DL Yetur Gross-Matos (YEE-tore, gross-MAH-tose) to two-year deals and re-signed DL Kevin Givens to a one-year deal.

Learn More >>>

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Lineman Maliek Collins

The San Francisco 49ers have brought in another reinforcement for the interior defensive line, except this time, their acquisition arrived via trade. The red and gold sent a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for veteran D-lineman Maliek Collins. Collins spent the last three seasons with the Texans (2021-2023) and also had stops with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020) and the Dallas Cowboys (2016-2019).

Learn More >>>

Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Lineman Yetur Gross-Matos

The San Francisco 49ers are taking full advantage of the free agency frenzy to continue bolstering the roster, particularly when it comes to the defensive front. Several names were linked to the red and gold earlier in the week, and on Thursday, the team made it official with defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos. Gross-Matos put pen to paper on a two-year deal that will keep him in The Bay through the 2026 season.

Learn More >>>

49ers Release Arik Armstead, Re-Sign Quarterback and Other Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has released DL Arik Armstead. In addition, the team has re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year deal, signed OL Colton McKivitz to a one-year extension through the 2025 season and signed S George Odum to a two-year extension through the 2026 season.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣

New season, new number for the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.

Just before the New League Year kicks off on Wednesday, the "wide-back" took to social media to announce that he will wear No. 1 beginning next season after five years as No. 19. The back nameplate on his jersey also will be updated to "Samuel Sr." after his son Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel Jr. was born in December of 2021.

Learn More >>>

Ten 49ers Named to PFF's 'Top 101 Players from the 2023 NFL Season' List

The NFL's free agency frenzy is heating up with the legal tampering period for all 32 teams opening up on Monday morning. As clubs prepare to make important moves to better their rosters in 2024, let's take a final look back at the San Francisco 49ers best players from the 2023 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Historic performances and impressive statistical feats by various 49ers helped contribute to a Super Bowl LVIII appearance and translated into nine Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro designations for the team. It should come as no surprise that ten players landed on Pro Football Focus' "Top 101 Players of the 2023 Season."

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

Welcome to The Bay: 49ers Sign 2024 Free Agents

Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.

DL Earnest Brown IV
1 / 8

DL Earnest Brown IV

Ric Tapia/AP Images
DL Earnest Brown IV
2 / 8

DL Earnest Brown IV

Abbie Parr/AP
DL Raymond Johnson III
3 / 8

DL Raymond Johnson III

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP
DL Raymond Johnson III
4 / 8

DL Raymond Johnson III

Julio Cortez/AP
DL Jordan Elliott
5 / 8

DL Jordan Elliott

Kirk Irwin/AP
DL Jordan Elliott
6 / 8

DL Jordan Elliott

Emilee Chinn/AP
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
7 / 8
Gary McCullough/AP
DL Yetur Gross-Matos
8 / 8

DL Yetur Gross-Matos

Brian Westerholt/AP
2023 in Review: Best of Brock Purdy's Gameday Fits 👔

Look back at some of the best outfits of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy throughout the 2023 season.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
16 / 16

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Catches

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers catches throughout the 2023 season.

WR Brandon Aiyuk
1 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 26

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
3 / 26

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
6 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 26

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Chris Conley
8 / 26

WR Chris Conley

David Gonzalez/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
9 / 26

WR Jauan Jennings

Gerome Wright/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 26

TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
11 / 26

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
12 / 26

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
13 / 26

TE George Kittle

Gerome Wright/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
14 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 26

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
16 / 26

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Gerome Wright/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 26

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
19 / 26

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 26

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
22 / 26

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
23 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
25 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
26 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
