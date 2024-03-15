Morning Report: 49ers Fortify D-Line with Free Agency Signings 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers Acquire DL in Trade with Texans; Sign Three Free Agents
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have acquired DL Maliek Collins from the Houston Texans in exchange for the first of the team's two 2024 seventh-round draft picks and signed DL Jordan Elliott and DL Yetur Gross-Matos (YEE-tore, gross-MAH-tose) to two-year deals and re-signed DL Kevin Givens to a one-year deal.
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Lineman Maliek Collins
The San Francisco 49ers have brought in another reinforcement for the interior defensive line, except this time, their acquisition arrived via trade. The red and gold sent a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for veteran D-lineman Maliek Collins. Collins spent the last three seasons with the Texans (2021-2023) and also had stops with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020) and the Dallas Cowboys (2016-2019).
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Lineman Yetur Gross-Matos
The San Francisco 49ers are taking full advantage of the free agency frenzy to continue bolstering the roster, particularly when it comes to the defensive front. Several names were linked to the red and gold earlier in the week, and on Thursday, the team made it official with defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos. Gross-Matos put pen to paper on a two-year deal that will keep him in The Bay through the 2026 season.
49ers Release Arik Armstead, Re-Sign Quarterback and Other Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has released DL Arik Armstead. In addition, the team has re-signed QB Brandon Allen to a one-year deal, signed OL Colton McKivitz to a one-year extension through the 2025 season and signed S George Odum to a two-year extension through the 2026 season.
Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣
New season, new number for the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
Just before the New League Year kicks off on Wednesday, the "wide-back" took to social media to announce that he will wear No. 1 beginning next season after five years as No. 19. The back nameplate on his jersey also will be updated to "Samuel Sr." after his son Tyshun "Deebo" Samuel Jr. was born in December of 2021.
Ten 49ers Named to PFF's 'Top 101 Players from the 2023 NFL Season' List
The NFL's free agency frenzy is heating up with the legal tampering period for all 32 teams opening up on Monday morning. As clubs prepare to make important moves to better their rosters in 2024, let's take a final look back at the San Francisco 49ers best players from the 2023 campaign, according to Pro Football Focus. Historic performances and impressive statistical feats by various 49ers helped contribute to a Super Bowl LVIII appearance and translated into nine Pro Bowl selections and seven All-Pro designations for the team. It should come as no surprise that ten players landed on Pro Football Focus' "Top 101 Players of the 2023 Season."
