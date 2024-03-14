 Skip to main content
Stats and Facts: 49ers Welcome Defensive Lineman Yetur Gross-Matos

Mar 14, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are taking full advantage of the free agency frenzy to continue bolstering the roster, particularly when it comes to the defensive front. Several names were linked to the red and gold earlier in the week, and on Thursday, the team made it official with defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos. Gross-Matos put pen to paper on a two-year deal that will keep him in The Bay through the 2026 season.

The defensive lineman spent his first four seasons in the league with the Carolina Panthers, making 55 appearances (32 starts). Gross-Matos brings versatility to the 49ers with his ability to play across the line.

"He was part of the draft when Matt Rhule was the head coach at Carolina, coming out of Penn State. They had a draft that was all just defensive players," NFL Network's Brian Baldinger said on 95.7 The Game on Tuesday. "He's been a rotational player at Carolina... He's got length. He plays hard. He's been in this league now for four years, so at this stage, I think he's a rotational player that can give you 20-30 snaps. If he's got to start, he's capable of doing that."

Gross-Matos Career Statistics

  • In 2023, Gross-Matos appeared in 12 regular season games (six starts), missing five contests mid-season due to a hamstring injury.
  • Gross-Matos has recorded at least 2.5 sacks in each of his four seasons in the league and recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2023.
  • He tallied 36 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 19 total pressures last season.
  • He is a former second-round pick, selected 38th overall, out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft.

