Morning Report: 49ers Celebrate Thanksgiving with a Win in Seattle 🗞️

Nov 24, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 24th.

New and Notable

49ers Take Over Thanksgiving in Seattle; Five Takeaways from #SFvsSEA

The San Francisco 49ers traveled to Lumen Field in Week 12 for their first meeting of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. Neither team has played in a Thanksgiving Day game since 2014 when the Seahawks ran away with the 19-3 victory at Levi's® Stadium. On Thursday, San Francisco settled the Turkey Day score in resounding fashion, outscoring the Seahawks 31-13. With the win, the 49ers have improved to 3-0 in NFC West play and solidified themselves as the frontrunners in the division race.

"Just getting a win, I feel great," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Especially, to have three days off after this, it's a different three days when you don't get it with a win."

What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following Week 12

"It was sweet. Just growing up, you're with your family watching the NFL games go on, you see the postgame interviews and the turkey legs and it's just a good time watching it with your family," quarterback Brock Purdy said postgame. "So, to be able to be out with my teammates after the game, and win on the road, eating some turkey legs – that was fun. It's gonna be something to look back on and smile about and whatnot. I'm very thankful."

Charvarius Ward's Heartwarming Tradition of Giving Back

As Thanksgiving approached this year, cornerback Charvarius Ward continued his heartwarming tradition of giving back to his hometown of McComb, Mississippi. For the third-consecutive year, the cornerback organized the Charvarius Ward Turkey Giveaway, a community-driven event that has become a staple in the region.

In collaboration with the Mississippi Food Network and the Boys and Girls Club of McComb, Ward's "Change with Charvarius Foundation" has made a significant impact on the lives of local families. Over the past three years, Ward's foundation has donated $31,000, reflecting his commitment to making a positive difference in the community that shaped him.

49ers Celebrate Thanksgiving at Annual 'Feast with the Niners' Event ❤️

As Thanksgiving approaches, over 25 San Francisco 49ers players dedicated their time to serve warm meals at CityTeam for the organization's annual Feast with the Niners event. CityTeam is a local shelter for the unhoused, committed to providing support and hope to those in need through transitional housing and restorative programs.

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

CB Charvarius Ward, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle
1 / 18

CB Charvarius Ward, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, DL Nick Bosa
2 / 18

Seattle Seahawks DE Dre'Mont Jones, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
3 / 18

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
4 / 18

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks
5 / 18

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith, QB Brock Purdy
6 / 18

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Seattle Seahawks LB Devin Bush, K Jake Moody, Seattle Seahawks C Olu Oluwatimi, WR Ronnie Bell, CB Ambry Thomas
7 / 18

Seattle Seahawks LB Devin Bush, K Jake Moody, Seattle Seahawks C Olu Oluwatimi, WR Ronnie Bell, CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
8 / 18

Seattle Seahawks DL Dre'Mont Jones, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
9 / 18

CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, Seattle Seahawks LS Chris Stoll
10 / 18

S Ji'Ayir Brown, Seattle Seahawks LS Chris Stoll

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks SS Jamal Adams, CB Charvarius Ward
11 / 18

Seattle Seahawks SS Jamal Adams, CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
12 / 18

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, OL Aaron Banks
13 / 18

Seattle Seahawks S Julian Love, OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
14 / 18

CB Charvarius Ward, WR Deebo Samuel, QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 18

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
16 / 18

RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
17 / 18

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks
18 / 18

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 31-13 Win Over Seahawks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 12)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, DL Clelin Ferrell
1 / 59

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa, DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Clelin Ferrell
2 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Clelin Ferrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
3 / 59

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
7 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
10 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel
12 / 59

TE George Kittle, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 59

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
14 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
15 / 59

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
17 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
18 / 59

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
21 / 59

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
22 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
23 / 59

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
24 / 59

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
25 / 59

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
26 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
29 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
30 / 59

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
31 / 59

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
32 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
33 / 59

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
34 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
35 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
36 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
37 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
38 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
39 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
40 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
41 / 59

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
42 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
43 / 59

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
44 / 59

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
45 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
46 / 59

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
47 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
48 / 59

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
49 / 59

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
50 / 59

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
51 / 59

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
52 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
53 / 59

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Arik Armstead
54 / 59

LB Fred Warner, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
55 / 59

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
56 / 59

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
57 / 59

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, DT Javon Kinlaw
58 / 59

DL Clelin Ferrell, DT Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
59 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Arrive at Lumen Field for Week 12 vs. the Seahawks

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, presented by Levi's®.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 25

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
3 / 25

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 25

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
5 / 25

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
6 / 25

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
7 / 25

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
8 / 25

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
9 / 25

OL Ilm Manning

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
10 / 25

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 25

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
12 / 25

CB Samuel Womack III

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jon Feliciano
13 / 25

OL Jon Feliciano

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
14 / 25

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
15 / 25

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jesse Davis
16 / 25

OL Jesse Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
17 / 25

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 25

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
19 / 25

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 25

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
21 / 25

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
22 / 25

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
23 / 25

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
24 / 25

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
25 / 25

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners

49ers players served Thanksgiving dinner and distributed groceries to over 100 individuals at a local homeless shelter.

CB Charvarius Ward
1 / 31

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 31

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
3 / 31

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, FB Kyle Juszczyk
4 / 31

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
5 / 31

TE Ross Dwelley

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
6 / 31

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners
7 / 31

49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
8 / 31

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
9 / 31

TE Jake Tonges

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
10 / 31

TE Cameron Latu

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks, LB Randy Gregory
11 / 31

LB Oren Burks, LB Randy Gregory

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
12 / 31

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
13 / 31

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
14 / 31

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, DL Javon Hargrave, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, FB Kyle Juszczyk, Jenna and Mara York
15 / 31

DL Kevin Givens, QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, DL Javon Hargrave, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, FB Kyle Juszczyk, Jenna and Mara York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum, TE Jake Tonges
16 / 31

S George Odum, TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters, LB Jalen Graham
17 / 31

LB Dee Winters, LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 31

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Curtis Robinson, OL Nick Zakelj
19 / 31

FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Curtis Robinson, OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
20 / 31

DL T.Y. McGill

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
21 / 31

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, DL Javon Hargrave, FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jenna and Mara York
22 / 31

DL Kevin Givens, QB Brandon Allen, QB Sam Darnold, DL Javon Hargrave, FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, Jenna and Mara York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
23 / 31

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
24 / 31

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
25 / 31

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners
26 / 31

49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, LB Dee Winters
27 / 31

DL Kevin Givens, LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges, QB Brandon Allen, FB Kyle Juszczyk
28 / 31

TE Jake Tonges, QB Brandon Allen, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges, QB Brandon Allen, FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
29 / 31

OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges, QB Brandon Allen, FB Kyle Juszczyk, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
30 / 31

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners
31 / 31

49ers and CityTeam Host Annual Feast with the Niners

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

