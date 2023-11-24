Morning Report: 49ers Celebrate Thanksgiving with a Win in Seattle 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, November 24th.
49ers Take Over Thanksgiving in Seattle; Five Takeaways from #SFvsSEA
The San Francisco 49ers traveled to Lumen Field in Week 12 for their first meeting of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. Neither team has played in a Thanksgiving Day game since 2014 when the Seahawks ran away with the 19-3 victory at Levi's® Stadium. On Thursday, San Francisco settled the Turkey Day score in resounding fashion, outscoring the Seahawks 31-13. With the win, the 49ers have improved to 3-0 in NFC West play and solidified themselves as the frontrunners in the division race.
"Just getting a win, I feel great," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Especially, to have three days off after this, it's a different three days when you don't get it with a win."
What the 49ers and Seahawks Had to Say Following Week 12
"It was sweet. Just growing up, you're with your family watching the NFL games go on, you see the postgame interviews and the turkey legs and it's just a good time watching it with your family," quarterback Brock Purdy said postgame. "So, to be able to be out with my teammates after the game, and win on the road, eating some turkey legs – that was fun. It's gonna be something to look back on and smile about and whatnot. I'm very thankful."
Charvarius Ward's Heartwarming Tradition of Giving Back
As Thanksgiving approached this year, cornerback Charvarius Ward continued his heartwarming tradition of giving back to his hometown of McComb, Mississippi. For the third-consecutive year, the cornerback organized the Charvarius Ward Turkey Giveaway, a community-driven event that has become a staple in the region.
In collaboration with the Mississippi Food Network and the Boys and Girls Club of McComb, Ward's "Change with Charvarius Foundation" has made a significant impact on the lives of local families. Over the past three years, Ward's foundation has donated $31,000, reflecting his commitment to making a positive difference in the community that shaped him.
49ers Celebrate Thanksgiving at Annual 'Feast with the Niners' Event ❤️
As Thanksgiving approaches, over 25 San Francisco 49ers players dedicated their time to serve warm meals at CityTeam for the organization's annual Feast with the Niners event. CityTeam is a local shelter for the unhoused, committed to providing support and hope to those in need through transitional housing and restorative programs.
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.
49ers players served Thanksgiving dinner and distributed groceries to over 100 individuals at a local homeless shelter.