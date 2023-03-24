Morning Report: 49ers Announce Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
NFC West Roundup: Free Agency Moves Around the Division
It's been a hectic week and a half for teams across the league looking to bolster their rosters ahead of the 2023 regular season. In the NFC West, the free agency frenzy brought plenty of turnovers that included big-time additions and departures from each of the four clubs. The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks have been the two most active teams on the open market when compared to the activity of the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, making some marquee moves to sign top-tier outside talent early last week.
49ers Hire Defensive Coordinator, Announce Other Coaching Staff Hires
The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has hired Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak as an offensive passing game specialist, Jacob Webster as defensive quality control coach, and Max Molz as coaching operations assistant.
5 Things to Know: Clelin Ferrel
In the San Francisco 49ers first week of free agency, team signed Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.
Ferrell was a three-year starter at Clemson University from 2016-2018 and played with 49ers teammates Ray-Ray McCloud III and Austin Bryant. He started in all 44 of his appearances and won two CFP National Championships in 2016 and 2018.
49ers Sign DL Austin Bryant to a One-Year Deal
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Austin Bryant to a one-year deal.
Bryant (6-5, 250) was originally drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft. Throughout his four-year NFL career with the Lions (2019-22), he has appeared in 33 games (six starts) and registered 65 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one pass defenses.
