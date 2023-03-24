Ferrell comes from a family full of veterans, most notably his mother and father.

"I'm blessed to come from a family that was willing to sacrifice their lives for our country to allow us to do the things that I love to do and that we all love to do," Ferrell said.

Ferrell's late father, Cleavester, fought in the Vietnam War as part of the U.S. Military. "He was the head of our family. He was someone who was the ultimate role model as far as being a father, someone who was the ultimate man in his community... He was the true definition of what an American should want to be."