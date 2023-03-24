In the San Francisco 49ers first week of free agency, team signed Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest defensive lineman.
In the San Francisco 49ers first week of free agency, team signed Clelin Ferrell to a one-year deal.
Keep reading to learn more about San Francisco's newest defensive lineman.
Ferrell was a three-year starter at Clemson University from 2016-2018 and played with 49ers teammates Ray-Ray McCloud III and Austin Bryant. He started in all 44 of his appearances and won two CFP National Championships in 2016 and 2018.
In 2018, the defensive lineman recorded 53 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, including one recovered for a touchdown. That year, Ferrell won the Ted Hendricks Award, an honor bestowed to the nation's top defensive end, became a consensus first-team All-American, was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was voted as a permanent team captain.
At the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, Ferrell put up impressive numbers with 25 bench press reps of 225 pounds, a 7.26 second 3-cone drill and a 4.4 second 20-yard shuttle.
The defensive lineman went on to be selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Ferrell comes from a family full of veterans, most notably his mother and father.
"I'm blessed to come from a family that was willing to sacrifice their lives for our country to allow us to do the things that I love to do and that we all love to do," Ferrell said.
Ferrell's late father, Cleavester, fought in the Vietnam War as part of the U.S. Military. "He was the head of our family. He was someone who was the ultimate role model as far as being a father, someone who was the ultimate man in his community... He was the true definition of what an American should want to be."
Ferrell's mother, Faye, joined the U.S. Army when she was 18 years old. "Women in the military is major as well... My mother fought in Desert Storm."
When the defensive lineman takes down a quarterback for a sack, he celebrates with a fishing pole dance. Ferrell does the fishing move in remembrance of his father.
"That just comes from growing up, I always fished with my Pops... He bought me a Captain America fishing rod. From that moment on, I was hooked on fishing. And my family fishes, so that's always been a big thing."
Ferrell played his first year in the NFL in the Bay Area, as he was drafted to the Raiders when the team was located in Oakland. When the Raiders made the move to Las Vegas, Ferrell shared that he held a special place for the Bay Area in his heart.
"Mainly because of the history here, I'm really big on that... California has been really, really good. I like Oakland, I like Napa, I like going down to San Francisco... People are a lot nicer here, a lot more open. I really like it out here."
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Sam Darnold.
Get to know more about San Francisco's free agency signing Javon Hargrave.
Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.
Get to know more about San Francisco's defensive lineman, Arik Armstead.
Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward.
Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Get to know more about the San Francisco 49ers newest running back Christian McCaffrey.
Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.
Get to know more about San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa.