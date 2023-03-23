NFC West Roundup: Free Agency Moves Around the Division

It's been a hectic week and half for teams across the league looking to bolster their rosters ahead of the 2023 regular season. In the NFC West, the free agency frenzy brought plenty of turnover that included big-time additions and departures from each of the four clubs. The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks have been the two most active teams on the open market when compared to the activity of the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, making some marquee moves to sign top-tier outside talent early last week.
For San Francisco, their most prominent get of the NFL free agency period was the signing of former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave, who is fresh off a Super Bowl LVII appearance and a career year on the stat sheet. Hargrave is one of seven players acquired by the 49ers through the second week of activity.
Here is a look at the rest of the major moves made around the division:
Arizona Cardinals
- QB David Blough: agreed to a one-year deal
- RB Corey Clement: re-signed to a one-year deal
- WR Zach Pascal: agreed to a two-year contract
- OT Kelvin Beachum: re-signed to a two-year deal
- OG Kevin Daley: agreed to a two-year deal
- OG Will Hernandez: re-signed to a two-year deal
- OL: Hjalte Froholdt: agreed to a two-year deal, formerly with the Cleveland Browns
- DL L.J. Collier: agreed to one-year contract, formerly with the Seattle Seahawks
- LB Kyzir White: agreed to a two-year deal, formerly with the Philadelphia Eagles
- CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.: agreed to a one-year deal
- K Matt Prater: agreed to a two-year deal
- LB Ezekiel Turner: agreed to a one-year deal
- DL: Jonathan Ledbetter: agreed to a one-year deal
- WR Greg Dortch: signed a one-year tender as an exclusive rights free agent
Los Angeles Rams
- TE Hunter Long: acquired via trade with the Miami Dolphins in exchange for CB Jalen Ramsey and 2023 third-round pick
- OG Coleman Shelton: re-signed to a two-year deal
- OLB Michael Hoecht: tendered to a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent
- LB Christian Rozeboom: tendered to a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent
- CB Shaun Jolly: tendered to a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent
Seattle Seahawks
- QB Drew Lock: re-signed to a one-year deal
- QB Geno Smith: re-signed to a three-year deal
- OL Kevin Brown: agreed to terms on a one-year deal, formerly with the Detroit Lions
- DL Dre'mont Jones: signed to a three-year deal, formerly with the Denver Broncos
- DL Jarran Reed: signed a two-year deal, formerly with the Green Bay Packers
- LB Devin Bush: signed a one-year deal, formerly with the Pittsburgh Steelers
- S Julian Love: agreed to a two-year deal, formerly with the New York Giants
- G Phil Haynes: signed to a one-year contract extension
- K Jason Myers: agreed to terms of a four-year contract extension
San Francisco 49ers
- OL Jake Brendel: re-signed to a four-year deal through the 2026 season
- QB Sam Darnold: signed to a one-year deal, formerly with the Carolina Panthers
- TE Ross Dwelley: re-signed to a one-year deal
- DL Clelin Ferrell: signed to a one-year deal, formerly with the Las Vegas Raiders
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: re-signed to a one-year deal
- S Tashaun Gipson Sr.: re-signed to a one-year deal
- DL Kevin Givens: signed to a one-year extension
- DT Javon Hargrave: signed to a four-year deal through the 2026 season, formerly with the Philadelphia Eagles
- S Myles Hartsfield: signed to a one-year deal, formerly with the Carolina Panthers
- WR Jauan Jennings: tendered a one-year contract as an exclusive rights free agent
- DL T.Y. McGill: re-signed to a one-year deal
- OL Colton McKivitz: signed a two-year extension through the 2024 season
- DB Isaiah Oliver: signed to a two-year deal through the 2024 season, formerly with the Atlanta Falcons
- LS Taybor Pepper: signed a three-year extension through the 2025 season
- OL Jon Feliciano: signed to a one-year deal, formerly with the New York Giants
- DL Austin Bryant: signed to a one-year deal, formerly with the Detroit Lions