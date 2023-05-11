Morning Report: 49ers Announce Details for Eagles, Cowboys 2023 Matchups

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers to Face Eagles in an NFC Championship Game Rematch in Week 13
The NFL announced dates and times for select individual games on Wednesday evening, and the San Francisco 49ers were among the first teams to have a date and time slot unveiled for a matchup in 2023.
The team will face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 13 for an NFC Championship Game rematch. The contest is slated for Dec. 3 at 1:25 p.m. PT and will air on FOX.
49ers to Take On Cowboys in an NFC Divisional Game Rematch in Week 5
The NFL announced dates and times for select individual games on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, and prior to full schedule launch slated for later tonight, the San Francisco 49ers now have details for a third matchup in 2023 released by the league.
Off the Field: 49ers Shoot Spider-Man Webs to Tom Holland, Zendaya at Warriors Game 🕸
The biggest Bay Area stars have made appearances to Golden State Warriors games to support the blue and gold in their playoff run. A few Nor Cal celebrities have been seen supporting the Warriors including San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana, current players George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Sam Darnold and Marvel superstars Zendaya and Tom Holland.
What to Watch
