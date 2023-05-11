49ers to Face Eagles in an NFC Championship Game Rematch in Week 13

May 10, 2023 at 06:00 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The NFL announced dates and times for select individual games on Wednesday evening, and the San Francisco 49ers were among the first teams to have a date and time slot unveiled for a matchup in 2023.

The team will face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 13 for an NFC Championship Game rematch. The contest is slated for Dec. 3 at 1:25 p.m. PT and will air on FOX.

The last time these two teams clashed, San Francisco fell short 31-7 after both of its available quarterbacks suffered significant injuries and were limited to a run-only attack. Since then, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave swapped sides in this newfound NFC rivalry, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the 49ers.

The Eagles are one of nine playoff teams from 2022 San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with during the upcoming season.

