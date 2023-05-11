49ers to Face Eagles in an NFC Championship Game Rematch in Week 13

The NFL announced dates and times for select individual games on Wednesday evening, and the San Francisco 49ers were among the first teams to have a date and time slot unveiled for a matchup in 2023.

The team will face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 13 for an NFC Championship Game rematch. The contest is slated for Dec. 3 at 1:25 p.m. PT and will air on FOX.

The last time these two teams clashed, San Francisco fell short 31-7 after both of its available quarterbacks suffered significant injuries and were limited to a run-only attack. Since then, defensive lineman Javon Hargrave swapped sides in this newfound NFC rivalry, putting pen to paper on a four-year deal with the 49ers.

The Eagles are one of nine playoff teams from 2022 San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with during the upcoming season.