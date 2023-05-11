49ers to Take On Cowboys in an NFC Divisional Game Rematch in Week 5

The NFL announced dates and times for select individual games on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, and prior to full schedule launch slated for later tonight, the San Francisco 49ers now have details for a third matchup in 2023 released by the league.

San Francisco will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 for an NFC Divisional Game rematch. The contest is set for Oct. 8 at 5:20 p.m. PT and will air on NBC.

These two teams will meet for the third time in three seasons to write another chapter in a storied NFC rivalry dating back to the 1970s. San Francisco ended Dallas' postseason runs in 2021 and 2022, most recently defeating the Cowboys 19-12 in the second round of the playoffs to punch their ticket to a second-straight NFC Championship Game appearance.

The Cowboys are one of six NFC playoff teams from the 2022 season that San Francisco is scheduled to play in 2023.