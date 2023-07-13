Morning Report: 49ers Announce 2023 Training Camp Schedule

49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Running Backs

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey impressed the Faithful as soon as he landed in San Francisco following a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers midway through the 2022 season. This year, the sky is the limit for McCaffrey as he's gone through the full slate of offseason programming with the 49ers for the first time. At the start of offseason voluntary workouts, McCaffrey shared some insight on his process of transitioning to a new season.