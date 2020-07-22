Powered By

Morning Report: K'Waun Williams' Pro Bowl Chances in 2020

Jul 22, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 22.

Can K'Waun Williams Earn his First Pro Bowl Nod in 2020?

NFL.com writer Marc Sessler made a case for one player from every NFL team to receive their first Pro Bowl nod in 2020. With plenty of candidates that made a name for themselves in 2019, including Arik Armstead, Jaquiski Tartt and Deebo Samuel, Sessler keyed in on K'Waun Williams. Williams was key member of the 49ers league-leading passing defense. He registered 51 total tackles, four forced fumbles, two passes defended and two interceptions through 15 games. Read More >>>

More about K'Waun Williams

Age: 29

Height: 5'9"

Experience: 6 Season

College: Pittsburgh

Nickname: The Shark (named by the 49ers coaching staff)

2020 Training Camp Preview: Wide Receiver

Training camp is set to kick off on July 28 at the SAP Performance Facility as the next step towards the start of the 49ers 2020 season. 49ers.com senior reporter Keiana Martin will break down everything you need to know about each position group in a new 10-part "2020 Training Camp Preview" series. In the latest installment, take a look at how the 49ers receiving corps could look in 2020.

Wide Receivers on the Current Roster:

Meet the Scouts: Adam Peters, Vice President of Player Personnel

Peters explained the process of scouting George Kittle and reviewed the 49ers 2020 draft picks in this season's first episode of the Meet the Scouts series presented by Zenni. Watch the video below 👇

