Morning Report: Week 3 Player Grades, Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan

New and Notable

Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday to recap the 49ers win over the Giants, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with injuries. Click here for more information on the following player injuries, as well as updates on ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and ﻿George Kittle﻿.