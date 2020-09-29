Presented by

Morning Report: Week 3 Player Grades, Injury Updates from Kyle Shanahan

Sep 29, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, September 29.

New and Notable

Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Monday to recap the 49ers win over the Giants, as well as provide updates on a number of 49ers that are dealing with injuries. Click here for more information on the following player injuries, as well as updates on ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and ﻿George Kittle﻿.

  • During Sunday's game, ﻿Jordan Reed﻿ suffered an MCL sprain that could keep the tight end sidelined for 6-8 weeks.
  • ﻿﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ also left Sunday's contest with a rib contusion.
  • ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ was placed on short term Injured Reserve with a knee sprain.
  • Cornerback ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ is in concussion protocol following a hit in the first quarter of Week 3's win.
  • ﻿Dee Ford﻿ continues to work through a back injury.

Watch the full video below. 👇

Week 3 Pro Football Focus Player Grades

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus provided grades for eight members of the 49ers who made an impact during Sunday's contest. Take a look at which 49ers stood out over the weekend.

90.5 Receiving Grade - ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿

89.6 Pass Blocking Grade - ﻿Trent Williams﻿

86.5 Overall Grade - ﻿Fred Warner﻿

81.0 Overall Grade - ﻿Nick Mullens﻿

79.5 Overall Grade - ﻿Arik Armstead﻿

78.0 Overall Grade - ﻿Dion Jordan﻿

75.3 Overall Grade - ﻿Jason Verrett﻿

72.8 Overall Grade - ﻿Ross Dwelley﻿

Read More >>>

Quick Hits

Los San Francisco 49ers por segunda semana consecutiva, se enfrentó a un equipo de New York en el MetLife Stadium en New Jersey y por segunda semana consecutiva los 49ers les pasaron por encima, mejorando su marca a dos ganados y uno perdido. Lee Mas >>>

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Trent Williams﻿ allowed zero pressures against the Giants. He now has the second-hightest PFF pass blocking grade among all tackles behind Ronnie Stanley (Baltimore Ravens).

--

The "Good Morning Football" crew awarded game balls to players and coaches across the league following Sunday's Week 3 matchups. Watch Peter Schrager's explanation for why head coach Kyle Shanahan deserves this week's game ball below.

--

Through the first three weeks of football, ﻿Fred Warner﻿ allowed a passer rating of 31.3, the lowest of any linebacker with at least 60 coverage snaps.

