Potential Returns and Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Jordan Reed and Others

While the San Francisco 49ers spirits might be high coming off of the Week 3 victory over the New York Giants, there are still some questions lingering around a number of players who suffered injuries over the last two weeks.

One of the biggest losses following Sunday's win over the Giants was another hit to San Francisco's tight end unit. ﻿Jordan Reed﻿, who was having a standout debut with the 49ers, went down with an ankle injury in the second quarter. He later returned after the half, but left again, this time, with a knee injury. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the tight end's ankle injury was not significant, however he did, in fact, suffer an MCL sprain. Given the nature of the sprain, it's possible Reed could miss 6-8 weeks, which makes him a likely candidate to be placed on short term Injured Reserve.

"I think he played great. I was real happy with Jordan," Shanahan said of the tight end's start in San Francisco. "I thought he was one of the best players on the field in the second game. He was coming out strong in this game and he was going to be a huge part in that. He had an unfortunate injury. Recovered from the ankle there but ended up spraining his MCL when he came back.

"I know he's disappointed in that, but nothing that's going to affect him after that. He'll hit his rehab hard and, hopefully, we can weather the storm while he's gone, and he'll come back to a good team."

﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿ also left Sunday's contest with a rib contusion. McKinnon saw 62 percent of snaps prior to exiting the game in the fourth quarter and hauled in 77 all-purpose yards and two total touchdowns on 18 touches. According to Shanahan, the running back is considered "day-to-day" as the 49ers will further assess his status when the team returns to practice later this week.

McKinnon sent out a tweet following Sunday's win, indicating the running back feels good and could potentially play when the 49ers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The 49ers are already thin at the running back position. ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ missed Sunday's game with a knee injury and ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ was placed on short term Injured Reserve with a knee sprain. McKinnon's status will be something worth monitoring over the next week.

Speaking of Mostert, the 49ers will further evaluate the running back when the team resumes practice on Wednesday. Mostert left the Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants before the half with an MCL sprain. It will be worth monitoring Mostert's availability should McKinnon not be on hand during Sunday's matchup against the Eagles.

Like Mostert, the 49ers will assess the pending returns of ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ (ankle), ﻿George Kittle﻿ (knee) and ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ (hamstring) this week when the team returns to practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ is still in concussion protocol following a hit in the first quarter of Week 3's win. Fellow corner ﻿K'Waun Williams﻿ is also working his way back from an injury while dealing with hip discomfort on Sunday.

The 49ers aren't expecting ﻿Dee Ford﻿ for Sunday's contest. Ford continues to work through a back injury that has kept him sidelined the last two weeks.

The team will also head into Week 4 without linebacker ﻿Mark Nzeocha﻿, who suffered a quad strain. He will be placed on short term Injured Reserve which will keep him sidelined a minimum of three weeks, per league rules.

Per Shanahan, the team doesn't plan on having ﻿Dre Greenlaw﻿ on hand for the second-straight week. The linebacker has been dealing with a quad contusion suffered in the Week 2 win over the Jets. ﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ stepped up in his absence on in Week 3 and played 20 percent of the team's defensive snaps on Sunday.