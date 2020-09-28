Nick Mullens, Fred Warner, Jason Verrett Headline 8 Standouts from 49ers Win Over Giants

With the absence of Jordan Reed﻿, who left the game with a calf and ankle injury, Dwelley saw an uptick in snaps on Sunday. The tight end caught all four of his targets for a career-high 49 yards, earning him a 72.8 overall grade.

"I was just really happy with everyone across the board, especially losing some of the guys early," head coach Kyle Shanahan said postgame. "Losing Jordan, who was a big part of the game plan, for Ross Dwelley to come in and step it up... (they) made some really good plays for us today."

Warner was a standout among San Francisco's defense on Sunday, earning a top grade among the defensive starters with an overall mark of 86.5. Warner registered an interception, the second of his career, a quarterback hit and two run stops.

Warner has allowed a passer rating of 31.3 in coverage so far this season, the lowest of any linebacker in the NFL. His 84.6 overall grade on the season ranks second among linebackers with a minimum of 60 snaps.

Armstead registered three quarterback pressures against Daniel Jones on Sunday and notched two run stops. Despite being without Nick Bosa﻿, Solomon Thomas and Dee Ford﻿, San Francisco's pass rush managed to keep Jones under pressure on 15 of his 35 dropbacks (42.9 percent). The sixth-year defensive lineman earned a 79.5 overall grade following Sunday's win.

The former Miami Dolphins first-round pick joined the 49ers in training camp and was signed to the team's practice squad at the start of the season. He made his 49ers debut against the Giants after being promoted to the active roster heading into Sunday and was one of the 49ers highlights on defense. On the Giants first drive, Jordan jumped on a fumbled pitch that led to the 49ers second field goal of the game. The play marked San Francisco's first fumble recovery of the season and the first of Jordan's career.

He also registered a sack and a quarterback hit on just 22 snaps, earning a 78.0 overall grade in his first game as a member of the 49ers.

Verrett was another defensive standout on Sunday. The 49ers were without Richard Sherman and Ahkello Witherspoon heading into Week 3 and also lost Emmanuel Moseley in the first half of the game to a concussion. Verrett stepped up with the 49ers thin at the cornerback position and allowed just two catches on four targets for nine yards in his first game action since Week 3 of the 2018 season.