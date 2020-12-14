Morning Report: #WASvsSF Recap, 49ers Host Military Families for a Holiday Drive-In Movie Night

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, December 14.
Week 14 Recap
Takeaways
- Defense was the name of the game. Both San Francisco and Washington put up impressive outings that stifled the opposing offenses.
- Washington's No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young, was disruptive the entire contest. In the first half alone, Young notched four tackles (one for loss), a sack, defensive touchdown, quarterback hit, pass defended, forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
- San Francisco registered two scoring drives amid eight punts in the contest, the first, a 7-play, 57-yard drive that culminated in a Jeff Wilson Jr. 1-yard touchdown. The second came by way of an 11-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with a 6-yard score by Kyle Juszczyk.
- San Francisco turned the ball over three times in Sunday's game, leading to a striking 17 points for Washington.
- The 49ers suffered a huge blow to their offense on their opening drive. On the first play from scrimmage, Deebo Samuel took an end-around for a 9-yard pickup, but let up as he approached the sideline after re-aggravating his hamstring injury from earlier in the season.
Read More >>>
Around the NFC West
- The Los Angeles Rams beat the New England Patriots, 24-3, bringing their record to 9-4.
- The Seattle Seahawks deafeated the New York Jets, 40-3, making their record 9-4.
- The Arizona Cardinals beat the New York Giants, 26-7, bringing their record 7-6.
What the Team Had to Say
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Offense's Turnovers
"(It's) extremely disappointing. The way our defense was playing versus that offense, you have a very good chance to win as long as you just don't turn the ball over. For us to turn the ball over three times and them get 17 points off of it, too, without our defense even having to go on the field was borderline the backbreaker."
49ers Defensive Tackle Javon Kinlaw on Fellow 49ers First-round Draft Pick Brandon Aiyuk
"He's the man. I don't have to speak too much on that. You already know what's going on. You can see what's going on yourself. He's the man. No doubt."
Click here to see what other members of the 49ers and Football Team had to say following the Week 14 matchup.
SAP Stat Zone
- The 49ers defense held the Football Team to 193 total net yards of offense on the day, marking the fewest net yards allowed by the team this season.
- Jason Verrett intercepted quarterback Alex Smith late in the first half, marking his second interception of the season and seventh of his career.
- Brandon Aiyuk finished with career-highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (119), marking his second-career game with 100-or-more receiving yards.
- Jeff Wilson Jr. registered 11 carries for 31 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run, marking his career-high fifth touchdown of the season and ninth of his career.
Read More >>>
In the Community
49ers Host Military Families for a Holiday Movie Night at the Drive-In
The 49ers and USO Northern California welcomed 60 active duty and veteran military families to West Wind Capitol Drive-In for a free holiday movie screening and a special welcome message from Air National Guardsman Ben Garland. Each family went home with a holiday gift bag featuring Zenni Optical glasses and Panini America trading cards.