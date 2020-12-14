Morning Report: #WASvsSF Recap, 49ers Host Military Families for a Holiday Drive-In Movie Night

What the Team Had to Say

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Offense's Turnovers

"(It's) extremely disappointing. The way our defense was playing versus that offense, you have a very good chance to win as long as you just don't turn the ball over. For us to turn the ball over three times and them get 17 points off of it, too, without our defense even having to go on the field was borderline the backbreaker."