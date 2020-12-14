49ers Defense Notches One of the Most Notable Outings of the Season vs. Washington

San Francisco's defense was the bright spot of their Week 14 loss against the Washington Football Team. San Francisco's defense surrendered just three field goals on the day, holding Washington's offense out of the end zone for the entirety of the contest. San Francisco held the Football Team's offense to just 193 yards from scrimmage (95 passing; 98 rushing) and allowed Washington to convert on just 3-of-14 third downs.
Here are some standout notes from Sunday's game:
Defensive Notes
- The 49ers defense held the Football Team to 193 total net yards of offense on the day, marking the fewest net yards allowed by the team this season.
- San Francisco's defense held Washington to 95 net yards passing, the fewest allowed by the team this season.
- The 49ers defense held the Football Team to 12 total first downs, the fewest allowed by the team this season.
Player Notes
- Verrett intercepted quarterback Alex Smith late in the first half, marking his second interception of the season and seventh of his career.
- Verrett's two interceptions this season are the most in a season by him since 2015 (three interceptions).
- Willis brought down Smith for a 5-yard sack. He now has a career-high 2.5 sacks on the season and 5.5 in his career.
- Jordan sacked Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. and now has 3.0 sacks on the season and 13.5 in his career.
- With 1.0 sack last week vs. Buffalo Bills (Week 13), Jordan has recorded at least 1.0 sack in consecutive games for the first time since the 2017 season [1.0 at Dallas Cowboys (12/24/17) and 1.0 vs. Arizona Cardinals (12/31/17)] as a member of the Seattle Seahawks.
- Mullens finished the game completing 25-of-45 attempts for 260 yards and one touchdown. With 4,186 yards in his first 15 career starts, Mullens ranks third among all quarterbacks for the most passing yards in their first 15 career starts in the Super Bowl era.
Most Passing Yards in First 15 Career Starts
|Rank
|Player
|Attempts
|Completions
|Yards
|TDs
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes
|551
|368
|4,827
|45
|2.
|Kurt Warner
|475
|313
|4,212
|39
|3.
|Nick Mullens
|528
|340
|4,186
|21
|4.
|Andrew Luck
|599
|325
|4,183
|21
|5.
|Tony Romo
|481
|305
|4,149
|29
- Aiyuk finished with career-highs in receptions (10) and receiving yards (119), marking his second-career game with 100-or-more receiving yards.
- Aiyuk's 10 receptions tied the franchise's rookie single-game record for most receptions [WR Jerry Rice – 10 receptions vs. Los Angeles Rams (12/9/85); RB Earl Cooper – 10 receptions at New Orleans Saints (9/7/80)].
- With 660 receiving yards on the season, Aiyuk ranks fifth in franchise history for the most receiving yards by a rookie.
Most Receiving Yards by a 49ers Rookie in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Season
|Receiving Yards
|1.
|Jerry Rice
|1985
|927
|2.
|Deebo Samuel
|2019
|802
|3.
|Gene Washington
|1969
|711
|4.
|Dave Parks
|1964
|703
|5.
|Brandon Aiyuk
|2020
|660
- Aiyuk's 50 receptions this season ranks fourth in franchise history for the most receptions by a rookie.
Most Receptions by a 49ers Rookie in Franchise History
|Rank
|Player
|Season
|Receptions
|1.
|Earl Cooper
|1980
|83
|2.
|Deebo Samuel
|2019
|57
|3.
|Gene Washington
|1969
|51
|4.
|Brandon Aiyuk
|2020
|50
|5.
|Jerry Rice
|1985
|49
- Wilson Jr. registered 11 carries for 31 yards and a 1-yard touchdown run, marking his career-high fifth touchdown of the season and ninth of his career.
- Juszczyk finished the contest with two catches for 15 yards and a 6-yard touchdown reception, his second touchdown reception of the season and 10th of his career.
- With one receiving touchdown last week vs. Buffalo (Week 13), Juszczyk has recorded at least one receiving touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.
- Juszczyk's four total touchdowns on the season (two rushing; two receiving) are tied for a career-high (2015 – four receiving touchdowns as a member of the Baltimore Ravens).