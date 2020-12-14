What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #WASvsSF

Shanahan on if He Saw More Dropped Passes than Normal from the 49ers Receiving Corps

"We had a bad day with that. It wasn't one person. Seemed like a number of them. That was the frustrating thing today. No matter what happened or what kept going, whether it was a bad call or when there was an open guy. Whether it was a missed throw or when it wasn't. I thought we had a number of more drops than we usually have. Then I thought we struggled with some big penalties, too. So, we were not clean today offensively and regardless, I think we would have found a way to win if we don't turn the ball over. So, there were a number of things today, just from an execution standpoint that I've got to be very hard on this week. You can't expect to win many games when you're like that."