Morning Report: Three 49ers Make PFF's Updated All-Pro List, My Cause My Cleats 

PFF Updated 2020 NFL All-Pro Team

"Replacing a Hall of Fame caliber player on the offensive line is a long shot, but the 49ers seem to have done just that in moving from Joe Staley to Trent Williams. Williams currently has an overall PFF grade of 90.0, his highest mark since 2016. Across 12 weeks of play, he has surrendered just 12 total pressures and has four perfect games of pass protection. Run blocking has been as dominant as you would expect from Williams if you have seen even a few seconds of his highlight reel. In a really tight battle among left tackles this season, he currently occupies top spot."