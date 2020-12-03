Presented by

Morning Report: Three 49ers Make PFF's Updated All-Pro List, My Cause My Cleats 

Dec 03, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, December 3.

New and Notable

PFF Updated 2020 NFL All-Pro Team

With Week 12 of the 2020 season officially in the books, analytics site Pro Football Focus released their undated picks for first and second team All-Pro. Here are the 49ers who made the list.

First Team All-Pro: ﻿Trent Williams﻿

"Replacing a Hall of Fame caliber player on the offensive line is a long shot, but the 49ers seem to have done just that in moving from Joe Staley to Trent Williams. Williams currently has an overall PFF grade of 90.0, his highest mark since 2016. Across 12 weeks of play, he has surrendered just 12 total pressures and has four perfect games of pass protection. Run blocking has been as dominant as you would expect from Williams if you have seen even a few seconds of his highlight reel. In a really tight battle among left tackles this season, he currently occupies top spot."

Second-Team All-Pro: ﻿Fred Warner﻿
Second-Team All-Pro: ﻿Jason Verrett

My Cause My Cleats

49ers players reveal their passions beyond the game and wear their hearts on their feet through the league's My Cause My Cleats initiative. For the fourth-straight year players have the opportunity to pick a cause that is important to them and represent their chosen organization on custom designed cleats.

See all the cleats and causes at 49ers.com/cleats.

Roster Moves

The 49ers announced on Wednesday the following roster moves:

 The following player has been promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad:

The following players have been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

The following player had their Injured Reserve practice window opened:

The following player has been signed to the team's practice squad:

Quick Hits

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ leads all NFL players in yards after catch per reception through the first 12 weeks of the season.

--

En un juego muy cerrado, los 49ers derrotaron a los Rams en el Estadio de SoFi. Jesús Zárate y Carlos Ramírez analizan el increíble partido contra los Rams.

