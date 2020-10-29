Presented by

Morning Report: Three 49ers Return to Practice, Peter Schrager Answers Fan-Submitted Questions

Oct 29, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 29.

New and Noteworthy

Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates

Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Wednesday to share injury updates for multiple 49ers and discuss San Francisco's upcoming matchup with the Seattle Seahawks﻿. Click here for more information on the following player updates.

Watch the full video below.

Wednesday's Practice Report

Did Not Participate

Peter Schrager Joins the You've Got Mail Podcast

Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager highlighted his biggest takeaways from the 49ers trounce over the Patriots, his surprise player of the season, the Week 8 divisional matchup against the Seahawks and discussed if San Francisco's playoff hopes are still alive in a crowded NFC.

49ers.com/audio | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Submit a Question

Quick Hits

During Wednesday's media availability, Fred Warner discussed modeling his game after Bobby Wagner at BYU, analyzed the Seahawks offense and highlighted his increased confidence in the 49ers defense in Year 3. Watch the full video conference below.

--

Congrats is in order for 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr.. After coming off of a career performance in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, Wilson Jr. was named FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Read More >>>

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Kerry Hyder Jr. ﻿ has a pressure rate of 16.2 percent so far this season ranking fifth among all edge rushers with 100 rushes.

Advertising