Morning Report: Three 49ers Return to Practice, Peter Schrager Answers Fan-Submitted Questions

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 29.
New and Noteworthy
Kyle Shanahan Provides Injury Updates
Kyle Shanahan addressed the media on Wednesday to share injury updates for multiple 49ers and discuss San Francisco's upcoming matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Click here for more information on the following player updates.
- The practice window was opened for Jordan Reed, Tevin Coleman and K'Waun Williams.
- Jeff Wilson Jr. will likely be placed on short-term Injured Reserve after sustaining a high ankle sprain in Week 7.
- The team practiced without Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward and Richie James on Wednesday.
Wednesday's Practice Report
Did Not Participate
- Kwon Alexander (Ankle)
- Richie James (Ankle)
- Deebo Samuel (Hamstring)
- Jaquiski Tartt (Groin)
- Jason Verrett (Not Injury Related)
- Jimmie Ward (Quadricep)
- Jeff Wilson Jr. (Ankle)
Peter Schrager Joins the You've Got Mail Podcast
Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager highlighted his biggest takeaways from the 49ers trounce over the Patriots, his surprise player of the season, the Week 8 divisional matchup against the Seahawks and discussed if San Francisco's playoff hopes are still alive in a crowded NFC.
Quick Hits
During Wednesday's media availability, Fred Warner discussed modeling his game after Bobby Wagner at BYU, analyzed the Seahawks offense and highlighted his increased confidence in the 49ers defense in Year 3. Watch the full video conference below.
Congrats is in order for 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr.. After coming off of a career performance in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, Wilson Jr. was named FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Read More >>>
According to Pro Football Focus, Kerry Hyder Jr. has a pressure rate of 16.2 percent so far this season ranking fifth among all edge rushers with 100 rushes.