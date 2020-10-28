Jeff Wilson Jr. Named FedEx Ground Player of Week 7

Congrats is in order for 49ers running back ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿. After coming off of a career performance in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, Wilson Jr. was named FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Wilson Jr. earned his first nomination and award of his career after making his first start of the season in place of an injured ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ (ankle). The running back recorded a career-high 112 yards on 17 carries and three rushing touchdowns against the Patriots, the best outing of his young NFL career. His three rushing scores were the most by a 49ers running back on the road since Roger Craig registered three rushing touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams in 1988.

Of his 17 carries on the day, six resulted in either a first down or touchdown, tied for the most of any running back in Week 7. Wilson Jr. averaged 4.1 yards per carry after contact, also the most of any running back with 10-plus carries.