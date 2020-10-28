Jeff Wilson Jr. Named FedEx Ground Player of Week 7

Congrats is in order for 49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr.. After coming off of a career performance in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, Wilson Jr. was named FedEx Ground Player of the Week.
Wilson Jr. earned his first nomination and award of his career after making his first start of the season in place of an injured Raheem Mostert (ankle). The running back recorded a career-high 112 yards on 17 carries and three rushing touchdowns against the Patriots, the best outing of his young NFL career. His three rushing scores were the most by a 49ers running back on the road since Roger Craig registered three rushing touchdowns against the Los Angeles Rams in 1988.
Of his 17 carries on the day, six resulted in either a first down or touchdown, tied for the most of any running back in Week 7. Wilson Jr. averaged 4.1 yards per carry after contact, also the most of any running back with 10-plus carries.
Wilson Jr. was carted off the field in the third quarter after suffering an ankle injury on his third score of the game. On Monday, the 49ers confirmed their fear of a high-ankle sprain. Wilson Jr. will add to Mostert (ankle) and Tevin Coleman (knee) as three of San Francisco's running backs on Injured Reserve.
On Wednesday, the 49ers opened up the practice window for Coleman, who missed five games with a knee injury suffered in Week 2. If Coleman is available in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, he will add to Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty as the 49ers options in the backfield.
Wilson Jr. beat out Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (128 yards on 20 carries, 1 touchdown) and Jacksonville Jaguars ball carrier James Robinson (119 yards on 22 carries, 1 touchdown) for the FedEx Ground NFL Player of Week 7.
By winning the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week award, FedEx will honor each quarterback and running back by working with Direct Relief to deliver an emergency medical backpack to a local community health center in their market. The backpack will help take care of 500 people in this community.