Kyle Shanahan 'Holding Out Hope' on Tevin Coleman, Jordan Reed, K'Waun Williams vs. Seahawks

Oct 28, 2020 at 02:34 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The 49ers received some positive news on Wednesday with the potential return of several reinforcements. The team announced that the practice windows were opened for Tevin Coleman, Jordan Reed and K'Waun Williams, who are all currently on the Injured Reserve List. Kyle Shanahan spoke with the media on Wednesday and revealed the chance for all three 49ers to be on hand for the Week 8 divisional contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Coleman would make for a timely return with ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿ (ankle) also landing on short-term Injured Reserve as the third back to make the list along with ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ (ankle). The veteran ball carrier has been working his way back from a Week 2 knee injury that forced him to miss San Francisco's last five contests. He was a limited participant at practice during the team's first session of the week on Wednesday, with the potential of ramping up reps as the week progresses.

His potential return adds much-needed depth to the 49ers thinning running back group with Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty as the team's only other available ball carriers.

Reed is a welcomed surprise, as the team initially expected the tight end to miss 6-8 weeks with an ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 win over the New York Giants. Instead, Reed appears on track for an early return, appearing in Wednesday's practice in a limited capacity. Prior to being placed on IR, Reed was coming off of his best performance as a member of the 49ers while seeing a lion's share of snaps against the New York Jets with George Kittle out. The tight end hauled in seven of his eight targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns.

If available in Week 8, it could be the first time the 49ers will see both Kittle and Reed take the field together in 2020.

Williams adds a significant boost to San Francisco's defense after missing three games with a knee injury. The 49ers nickel corner was spotted working out off to the side at practice last week which suggests a nearing return.

Although the 49ers are realistically targeting Week 9 as a reasonable timetable for Coleman, Reed and Williams as the 49ers host the Green Bay Packers on "Thursday Night Football," Shanahan isn't ruling out their availability for Sunday's divisional matchup in Seattle just yet.

"I think all three of those guys have a chance this week," Shanahan said. "I know Tevin will get a little bit (of reps) today, but not very much. So, we will see at the end of the week with them. (I'm) hoping more for the Green Bay game, but I'm still holding out hope for this week."

In other injury news, wide receiver ﻿Richie James﻿ (ankle) and starting safeties ﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ (quadricep) and ﻿Jaquiski Tartt﻿ (groin) did not practice. Also, cornerback ﻿Jason Verrett﻿ was given a veteran's day off.

