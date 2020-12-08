Morning Report: Recapping the Bills vs. 49ers Week 13 Matchup

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 8.
Takeaways
- It was a lackluster outing for the 49ers in the 34-24 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo's offense was the story of the night. Allen racked up 236 passing yards in the first half while completing over 80 percent of his passes and two touchdowns.
- Heading into the game, limiting turnovers was a focal point for San Francisco. The 49ers turned the ball over twice, including an interception at the goal line in the fourth quarter with a chance to cut the lead.
- Brandon Aiyuk led the team with 95 yards on five receptions and a score. The rookie wideout came up big on several plays, including a 49-yard bomb downfield to put the 49ers in scoring position.
- D.J. Jones (ankle) and Tom Compton (concussion) left the game and will be further evaluated when the team reconvenes today.
Around the NFC West
- The Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals, 38-28, bringing their record to 8-4.
- The Seattle Seahawks lost to the New York Giants, 17-12, making their record 8-4.
- After their loss to the Rams, the Cardinals sit at .500 with a 6-6 record.
What the Team Had to Say
49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on His Postgame Message to the Team
"We've got four more games that we can account for that we're in charge of and we've got to win all of them. I felt that going into this game, starting with the Rams, and I felt like this game was a playoff game for us. Then when you lose it, you just leave stuff up to other people. I know with our team right now, the only thing that we can count on and control is making sure we win the rest of these and that starts versus Washington next week. We've got a short week. I just want the guys to get back to this hotel. I don't plan on seeing any of them tomorrow. Coaches are going to get together and we're going to get ready for Washington and have the guys rehab. They still left a lot out there tonight, physically and everything. So, hopefully spend tomorrow right and when they see us on Wednesday, we're coming ready to go versus Washington. It starts with the first game, but we know we've got to win all of these. So, we've got to focus on Washington and get that done and then look to the next week."
49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens on the Team's Mindset Heading into the Final Four Games of the Season
"We really feel like we can be a better football team. So, we're all frustrated. But we know that this loss isn't going to break us. There's a lot of football left to be played. We get more opportunities and we're ready to get back to work for those opportunities. This team is tough, as tough as it gets. We're not going to back down. We embrace the challenge. We love the challenge. That's what we're going to work and strive for."
SAP Stat Zone
- Brandon Aiyuk finished the game with five receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown. His 95 receiving yards are the most by a 49ers rookie on "Monday Night Football" since Deebo Samuel in 2019 [vs. Seattle Seahawks - 11/11/19].
- Fred Warner recovered a Josh Allen fumble, marking the second fumble recovery of his career and first since 10/28/18 at Arizona.
- Jordan Reed finished the game with three receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown, his third receiving touchdown of the season and 27th of his career.
