Morning Report: Recapping the Bills vs. 49ers Week 13 Matchup

What the Team Had to Say

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on His Postgame Message to the Team

"We've got four more games that we can account for that we're in charge of and we've got to win all of them. I felt that going into this game, starting with the Rams, and I felt like this game was a playoff game for us. Then when you lose it, you just leave stuff up to other people. I know with our team right now, the only thing that we can count on and control is making sure we win the rest of these and that starts versus Washington next week. We've got a short week. I just want the guys to get back to this hotel. I don't plan on seeing any of them tomorrow. Coaches are going to get together and we're going to get ready for Washington and have the guys rehab. They still left a lot out there tonight, physically and everything. So, hopefully spend tomorrow right and when they see us on Wednesday, we're coming ready to go versus Washington. It starts with the first game, but we know we've got to win all of these. So, we've got to focus on Washington and get that done and then look to the next week."