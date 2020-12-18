Morning Report: Previewing #SFvsDAL, Roster Moves and Unscripted with Jimmie Ward

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 18.
Sunday's Matchup
5 Things to Watch For as 49ers Head to Dallas
- The rivalry between San Francisco and Dallas dates back to the 1970's and intensified during the early 1990s as the two franchises faced one another in three consecutive NFC Championship games (1992-94). Those rosters comprised of some of the league's most esteemed playmakers including, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders.
- Dallas' run game has looked like a shell of its former self in 2020 as their ground game sits 18th in the league, averaging under 111 yards per game. Lead back Ezekiel Elliott is currently averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per carry and 64 yards per game.
- While the 49ers have had all of their backs available over the last two weeks, Raheem Mostert acknowledged that his ankle is not 100 percent, and likely won't be until after the season. The ball carrier appeared to have aggravated his ankle injury in Week 14, which has led the team to sideline Mostert for precautionary measures.
- Again, ball protection continues to plague the 49ers season. San Francisco turned the ball over three times in the Week 14 loss to Washington, giving up a total of 17 points in the process. The 49ers have now committed two-or-more turnovers in seven-straight games, recording a staggering 18 giveaways during that span. The 49ers have the second-most turnovers lost (25) only behind the Denver Broncos (29).
- Appearing in just 10 games this season, Brandon Aiyuk currently leads the 49ers in targets (81), receptions (50), yards (660) and total touchdowns (6). With 660 receiving yards on the season, Aiyuk ranks fifth in franchise history for the most receiving yards by a rookie and is closing in on the longstanding record of a 49ers great.
How to Watch and Listen
After back-to-back games at State Farm Stadium, the 49ers head to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys at 10:00 am PT on Sunday, December 20 at AT&T Stadium. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.
In Other News
49ers Unscripted
On the latest episode of the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface, Jimmie Ward discussed discussed why defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is a great head coaching candidate, highlighted fellow 2014 first rounder Jason Verrett's comeback season, revealed what his ideal on-field performance looks like and recalled his "unfashionable" draft day.
Listen Now: 49ers.com | Apple Podcasts | Spotify
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday the following roster moves:
- DL Kevin Givens had his roster exemption lifted.
- TE Chase Harrell has been signed to the team's practice squad.
- WR Shawn Poindexter has been placed on the practice squad Injured Reserve List.
- RB Austin Walter has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.
The Reserve/COVID-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Levi's® Trucker Jacket Sweepstakes
In a special collaboration with the 49ers Foundation and Diamond Supply Co., Jerry Rice, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel designed one-of-a-kind Levi's® Trucker Jackets for the Foundation's Spirit of Giving. Learn how to join the sweepstakes to win one of these jackets at 49ers.com/give.
Say Cheese
Check out some of the best photos from this week's practices as the 49ers prepare for their Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, presented by SAP.