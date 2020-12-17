Presented by

49ers Announce Roster Moves

Dec 17, 2020 at 01:36 PM
SF.png
49ers Staff

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Thursday the following roster moves

  • DL ﻿Kevin Givens﻿ had his roster exemption lifted.
  • TE Chase Harrell has been signed to the team's practice squad.
  • WR ﻿Shawn Poindexter﻿ has been placed on the practice squad Injured Reserve List.
  • RB ﻿Austin Walter﻿ has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The Reserve/COVID-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player's medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Related Content

news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has opened the practice window for George Kittle and other moves ahead of the Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco has made the following moves ahead of Week 14.
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves

San Francisco promoted Tony Bergstrom to the active roster and added two to the practice squad. 

Advertising