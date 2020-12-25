Morning Report: Previewing #SFvsARI, Unscripted with Mitch Wishnowsky

Good Morning Faithful,
Saturday's Matchup
4 Downs
The San Francisco 49ers aim to finish off the year strong, beginning with their Week 16 divisional rematch against the playoff-hopeful Arizona Cardinals. There are a number of storylines for the 49ers heading into Saturday, including the return of one of San Francisco's star players.
To discuss the Week 16 matchup, 49ers.com is joined by Tracy Sandler of FanGirl Sports Network. Sandler has been covering the 49ers since 2014. Click here for this week's Four Downs.
How to Watch and Listen
The 49ers will return to State Farm Stadium, but this time as the away team. In a rematch of San Francisco's Week 1 matchup, the 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 1:30 pm PT on Saturday, December 26. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.
Week 16 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers vs. Cardinals
C.J. Beathard takes over, as the 49ers are down to their third-string quarterback in a season highlighted by injuries. He's not much of a fantasy option during championship week while facing a much-improved Arizona defense (despite Chandler Jones being out for the season) that ranks #8 against the pass in DVOA and sports the seventh-best pressure rate (25.3%).
With Raheem Mostert out, Jeff Wilson Jr. takes over as San Francisco's lead back (with some Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon mixed in). And the Niners offense could get a boost with George Kittle's return (the team's YPC typically improves when he plays too). Wilson Jr. is a hard runner who's always a threat at the goal line, and while his upside is capped some given Arizona's underrated defense and SF starting their third-string quarterback, Wilson should still be considered a top-20 fantasy back this week. Read More >>>
In Other News
49ers Unscripted
On the latest episode of the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface, Mitch Wishnowsky highlighted his first two seasons in the NFL, the art of a perfect punt, how kicker Robbie Gould's experience at every stadium has become a resource and how George Kittle has become one of his favorite teammates in the locker room.
You've Got Mail Podcast Presented by Manscaped
Tracy Sandler of FanGirl Sports Network joined the podcast to preview the Week 16 rematch against the Cardinals, review the 49ers quarterback situation with C.J. Beathard and Josh Rosen and discuss San Francisco's decision to play George Kittle vs. Arizona.
