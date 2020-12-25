Presented by

Morning Report: Previewing #SFvsARI, Unscripted with Mitch Wishnowsky

Dec 25, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, December 25.

Saturday's Matchup

4 Downs

The San Francisco 49ers aim to finish off the year strong, beginning with their Week 16 divisional rematch against the playoff-hopeful Arizona Cardinals. There are a number of storylines for the 49ers heading into Saturday, including the return of one of San Francisco's star players.

To discuss the Week 16 matchup, 49ers.com is joined by Tracy Sandler of FanGirl Sports Network. Sandler has been covering the 49ers since 2014. Click here for this week's Four Downs.

How to Watch and Listen

The 49ers will return to State Farm Stadium, but this time as the away team. In a rematch of San Francisco's Week 1 matchup, the 49ers will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 1:30 pm PT on Saturday, December 26. Click here for all the ways to follow the game.

Week 16 Fantasy Football Primer: 49ers vs. Cardinals

C.J. Beathard takes over, as the 49ers are down to their third-string quarterback in a season highlighted by injuries. He's not much of a fantasy option during championship week while facing a much-improved Arizona defense (despite Chandler Jones being out for the season) that ranks #8 against the pass in DVOA and sports the seventh-best pressure rate (25.3%).

With Raheem Mostert out, Jeff Wilson Jr. takes over as San Francisco's lead back (with some Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon mixed in). And the Niners offense could get a boost with George Kittle﻿'s return (the team's YPC typically improves when he plays too). Wilson Jr. is a hard runner who's always a threat at the goal line, and while his upside is capped some given Arizona's underrated defense and SF starting their third-string quarterback, Wilson should still be considered a top-20 fantasy back this week. Read More >>>

In Other News

49ers Unscripted

On the latest episode of the 49ers Unscripted podcast presented by Microsoft Surface, ﻿Mitch Wishnowsky﻿ highlighted his first two seasons in the NFL, the art of a perfect punt, how kicker ﻿Robbie Gould﻿'s experience at every stadium has become a resource and how ﻿George Kittle﻿ has become one of his favorite teammates in the locker room.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

You've Got Mail Podcast Presented by Manscaped

Tracy Sandler of FanGirl Sports Network joined the podcast to preview the Week 16 rematch against the Cardinals, review the 49ers quarterback situation with ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿ and ﻿Josh Rosen﻿ and discuss San Francisco's decision to play ﻿George Kittle﻿ vs. Arizona.

Listen Now: 49ers.com | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Say Cheese

49ers Players Prepare for Week 16 Divisional Rematch vs. Cardinals

Check out some of the best photos from the week's practices as 49ers players begin preparations for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, presented by SAP.

CB Jason Verrett, CB K'Waun Williams
CB Jason Verrett, CB K'Waun Williams

QB C.J. Beathard
QB C.J. Beathard

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

RB Tevin Coleman
RB Tevin Coleman

QB Josh Rosen
QB Josh Rosen

WR Kendrick Bourne
WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Richie James
WR Richie James

T Trent Williams, DL Alex Barrett
T Trent Williams, DL Alex Barrett

RB Jerick McKinnon
RB Jerick McKinnon

QB Josh Rosen
QB Josh Rosen

WR River Cracraft
WR River Cracraft

49ers Offense
49ers Offense

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

49ers Offense
49ers Offense

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

OL Hroniss Grasu
OL Hroniss Grasu

49ers Linebackers
49ers Linebackers

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

49ers Offense
49ers Offense

QB Josh Rosen
QB Josh Rosen

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

OL Hroniss Grasu
OL Hroniss Grasu

DL Daeshon Hall
DL Daeshon Hall

49ers Quarterbacks
49ers Quarterbacks

49ers Offensive Line
49ers Offensive Line

DL Kevin Givens
DL Kevin Givens

DL Alex Barrett
DL Alex Barrett

OL Tony Bergstrom
OL Tony Bergstrom

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

CB K'Waun Williams
CB K'Waun Williams

2020 49ers
2020 49ers

DB Tarvarius Moore
DB Tarvarius Moore

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

OL Aaron Neary
OL Aaron Neary

WR River Cracraft
WR River Cracraft

2020 49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
CB Emmanuel Moseley

CB Jason Verrett
CB Jason Verrett

49ers Linebackers
49ers Linebackers

