Morning Report: Practice Updates from #49ersCamp, John Lynch on Building a Roster, Arik Armstead Talks Return to Team Drills

49ers Live Look In: Getting the GM's Perspective on #49ersCamp

General manager John Lynch joined Keiana Martin to share his insights about the 49ers training camp presented by SAP. Fans can tune in for live coverage of practice from the SAP Performance Facility on 49ers.com and the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play). Make sure to submit questions for the show using the hashtag #49ersCamp. Today's Live Look In will air at 10:15 am PT with special guest, voice of the 49ers Greg Papa.