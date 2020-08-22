Presented by

Morning Report: Practice Updates from #49ersCamp, John Lynch on Building a Roster, Arik Armstead Talks Return to Team Drills

Aug 22, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Saturday, August 22.

New and Notable

Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 21

Read all the updates from practice here.

49ers Live Look In: Getting the GM's Perspective on #49ersCamp

General manager John Lynch joined Keiana Martin to share his insights about the 49ers training camp presented by SAP. Fans can tune in for live coverage of practice from the SAP Performance Facility on 49ers.com and the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play). Make sure to submit questions for the show using the hashtag #49ersCamp. Today's Live Look In will air at 10:15 am PT with special guest, voice of the 49ers Greg Papa.

Arik Armstead on Being a Better Citizen and Football Player

﻿Arik Armstead﻿ discussed getting back on the field after missing the 49ers first four camp practices, gave updates on his back and spoke about the importance of education and reform, sharing statistics on the rise of hate crimes in the United States. Watch the defensive lineman's full media availability below. 👇

Quick Hits

Check out some of the best receptions from the 49ers sixth day of training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Watch below 👇

--

Los 49ers cerraron su sexta práctica del training camp con esfuerzos para mantener al equipo a salvo entre los incendios forestales del norte de California. La práctica fue cambiada a una hora antes para ayudar evitar la mala calidad del aire y las altas temperaturas que rodean Santa Clara. Sin embargo, las sesiones siguieron siendo productivas y con muchas jugadas espectaculares. Sigue Leyendo >>>

--

According to Pro Football Focus, ﻿Fred Warner﻿ had seven PBUs in 2019, tied for fifth among all NFL linebackers.

Say Cheese

Friday Focus at #49ersCamp 📸

View some of the best photos as the 49ers take the field at the SAP Performance Facility for the sixth day of training camp.

CB Richard Sherman
CB Richard Sherman

CB Ahkello Witherspoon
CB Ahkello Witherspoon

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

T Mike McGlinchey
T Mike McGlinchey

DL Kerry Hyder
DL Kerry Hyder

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

RB Raheem Mostert
RB Raheem Mostert

DL Nick Bosa and T Mike McGlinchey
DL Nick Bosa and T Mike McGlinchey

TE Charlie Woerner
TE Charlie Woerner

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

LB Dre Greenlaw
LB Dre Greenlaw

DT Javon Kinlaw
DT Javon Kinlaw

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

DL Solomon Thomas
DL Solomon Thomas

TE Charlie Woerner and LB Joe Walker
TE Charlie Woerner and LB Joe Walker

DL Arik Armstead
DL Arik Armstead

OT Justin Skule
OT Justin Skule

DL Kerry Hyder
DL Kerry Hyder

DL Dee Ford
DL Dee Ford

QB Nick Mullens
QB Nick Mullens

LB Mark Nzeocha
LB Mark Nzeocha

CB Jamar Taylor
CB Jamar Taylor

S Johnathan Cyprien
S Johnathan Cyprien

QB Jimmy Garoppolo and RB Raheem Mostert
QB Jimmy Garoppolo and RB Raheem Mostert

S Jared Mayden
S Jared Mayden

S Jaquiski Tartt
S Jaquiski Tartt

QB Jimmy Garoppolo
QB Jimmy Garoppolo

WR J.J. Nelson
WR J.J. Nelson

