Morning Report: Practice Updates from #49ersCamp, John Lynch on Building a Roster, Arik Armstead Talks Return to Team Drills

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Saturday, August 22.
New and Notable
Observations from 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 21
- Brandon Aiyuk saw reps with the first and second-team offense.
- Jerick McKinnon made back-to-back impressive receptions on passes from C.J. Beathard.
- Solomon Thomas had a "would-be" sack against Jimmy Garoppolo during the 49ers first set of full-team drills.
- Deebo Samuel was spotted along the sideline doing sprints.
Read all the updates from practice here.
49ers Live Look In: Getting the GM's Perspective on #49ersCamp
General manager John Lynch joined Keiana Martin to share his insights about the 49ers training camp presented by SAP. Fans can tune in for live coverage of practice from the SAP Performance Facility on 49ers.com and the 49ers app (App Store and Google Play). Make sure to submit questions for the show using the hashtag #49ersCamp. Today's Live Look In will air at 10:15 am PT with special guest, voice of the 49ers Greg Papa.
Arik Armstead on Being a Better Citizen and Football Player
Arik Armstead discussed getting back on the field after missing the 49ers first four camp practices, gave updates on his back and spoke about the importance of education and reform, sharing statistics on the rise of hate crimes in the United States. Watch the defensive lineman's full media availability below. 👇
Quick Hits
Check out some of the best receptions from the 49ers sixth day of training camp at the SAP Performance Facility. Watch below 👇
Los 49ers cerraron su sexta práctica del training camp con esfuerzos para mantener al equipo a salvo entre los incendios forestales del norte de California. La práctica fue cambiada a una hora antes para ayudar evitar la mala calidad del aire y las altas temperaturas que rodean Santa Clara. Sin embargo, las sesiones siguieron siendo productivas y con muchas jugadas espectaculares. Sigue Leyendo >>>
According to Pro Football Focus, Fred Warner had seven PBUs in 2019, tied for fifth among all NFL linebackers.
