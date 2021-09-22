Morning Report: Power Rankings as 49ers Start Season 2-0

Undefeated 49ers Have a Tough Road Ahead vs. Packers, NFC West

The West Coast has dominated the division standings heading into Week 3 of the regular season. The San Francisco 49ers are one of seven undefeated teams across the league, and from the seven, five teams reside in the west. The others with so-far perfect records are the AFC West's Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, the NFC South's Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFC West's Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Predicted to be one of the most challenging divisions, the NFC West stands 7-1, the best division record heading into Week 3.