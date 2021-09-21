Undefeated 49ers Have a Tough Road Ahead vs. Packers, NFC West

The West Coast has dominated the division standings heading into Week 3 of the regular season. The San Francisco 49ers are one of seven undefeated teams across the league, and from the seven, five teams reside in the west. The others with so-far perfect records are the AFC West's Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos, the NFC South's Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFC West's Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Predicted to be one of the most challenging divisions, the NFC West stands 7-1, the best division record heading into Week 3.

"NFC West, we've got a lot of [good players] out there," tight end George Kittle said on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill & Max show. "But at the end of the day, they've got to go against our defense in Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead and Fred Warner﻿. We have a lot of guys who can make a lot of plays, and I think our offense is going to continue to keep rolling."

Both sides of the ball have continued to dominate for San Francisco, even while on the road to open the season. With the return of several faces, San Francisco's defense has been as advertised, notching five sacks, a pick-six and 132 total tackles through two weeks. Keeping the momentum for the offense is Deebo Samuel, who has racked up 282 yards on 15 receptions over two games, putting the wideout on pace for 2,397 receiving yards, the most to ever be recorded by a 49ers receiver.

San Francisco remains in a tie for first place in the division following their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, as the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals both walked away 2-0 in Week 2. The Seattle Seahawks became the first NFC West team to lose a game. Falling 33-30 in overtime, the Tennessee Titans managed to overcome a two-touchdown lead against Seattle taking their record to 1-1.

Coming off a nail-biting 34-33 win, the Cardinals barely escaped from their Sunday matchup where Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal with four seconds left in the game.

Los Angeles managed to survive in Indianapolis against the Colts with Matthew Stafford now leading the Rams. Recapturing the lead twice to ensure their 27-24 victory, the Rams now stand alongside the Cardinals and 49ers at the top of the NFC West.