2021 Power Rankings: 49ers Sit as High as No. 2 Heading into Week 3

Ranking: 2

Previous Rank: 3

The offense carried a Week 1 win. In Week 2, it was a defensive gem. At some point both sides will both dominate for a stretch. About the only issue for the 49ers now is finding a healthy running back to face Green Bay in Week 3.

Ranking: 2

Previous Rank: 3

It wasn't pretty against the Eagles, but they got to 2-0. The defense did some good things, but it will be really challenged this week against the Packers.

Ranking: 2

Previous Rank: 3

The 49ers haven't settled on everything offensively, affected by injuries again. Their defense is far from perfect with key returnees and more players hurting there, too, but their scheme and stars are getting the job done early. San Francisco can beat teams in many ways and it is just scratching the surface, which is a scary thought for the rest of the non-Buccaneers NFC.

Ranking: 4

Previous Rank: 7

It's not really a surprise that ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ is productive. It's more surprising just how productive he has been through the first two weeks. Samuel has 282 receiving yards, which is the third most by any 49er through two weeks in franchise history. On a team that has other dynamic pass-catchers such as tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ and wideout ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, Samuel has established himself as ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s favorite target. And after an offseason spent working on strengthening his body to stay healthier, there's little reason to believe Samuel is going to slow down much so long as his good health continues.

Ranking: 6

Previous Rank: 9

It's running back by Congressional committee for the 49ers, but they're winning.

Ranking: 7

Previous Rank: 4

﻿Trey Lance﻿ played zero snaps in Week 2, which feels like a funny joke from Kyle Shanahan, who showed us before the draft that he enjoys messing with people by throwing us all off the scent. But it's good to see one of the league's most interesting teams bounce back from last year's injury-riddled disaster. And despite a QB situation that could be a distraction for lesser franchises, this team seems to be pretty clearly focused more on what matters.

Ranking: 7

Previous Rank: 9

We don't know how ﻿Trey Lance﻿ is developing behind the scenes in the eyes of the 49ers, but it's fair to wonder what Kyle Shanahan really thinks about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ leading his offense. Is it similar to the thoughts that apparently danced through the head of Sean McVay as he watched Jared Goff a year ago? Garoppolo struggled mightily for stretches of a 17-11 win over the Eagles -- a game in which the Niners couldn't even produce a first down until the second quarter. It worked in Week 2 because the Eagles are a work-in-progress in their own right, but will this win-ugly version of KyleBall work when the competition stiffens? A Sunday night matchup against the Packers could provide some clarity.

Ranking: 10

Previous Rank: 14

With the San Francisco 49ers offense struggling Sunday at Philadelphia, it was fair to wonder if head coach Kyle Shanahan might go to rookie quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ over ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

After the game, Garoppolo said he can't allow those thoughts into his head while he's playing.

"You can only control what you can control, and the rest you try not to think about," he told reporters. "It's a football game, you've got a lot of things going on in your mind."

It wasn't pretty, but Garoppolo and the 49ers made the plays they needed to, especially on defense, and earned a tough win on the road in Week 2.